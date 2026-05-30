'I knew it was possible' - Felix Gall and Jai Hindley celebrate Giro d'Italia podium after final battle up to Piancavallo

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'For me the Grand Tours are the pinnacle' says Australian after first overall podium in the three week battles since 2022 Giro victory

Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe crosses the finish line third place winner during stage 20 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
Jai Hindley just behind Felix Gall in Piancavallo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) sprinted to the finish in Piancavallo ahead of Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek), the final seconds of their Giro d'Italia GC battle reflecting the balance of power of the last three weeks of racing.

They were all again distanced by Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) as he won his fifth mountain stage of the Corsa Rosa and extended his lead to over five minutes, with Gall yet again the second best at the line and second on GC. Hindley followed him in to secure his third place overall, 6:25 down on Vingegaard.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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