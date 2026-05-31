'This Giro has been incredible for me' - Afonso Eulálio celebrates after holding off Davide Piganzoli in Giro d'Italia white jersey battle

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'I'm hopefully about what I can do in the future' says Piganzoli

Bahrain - Victorious Portuguese rider Afonso Eulalio celebrates on the podium with the best young rider&#039;s white jersey after the 20th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Gemona del Friuli and Piancavallo, Italy, on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Afonso Eulalio celebrates winning the young rider competition at the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Afonso Eulálio's smile and bright white jersey on the podium at Piancavallo, and Davide Piganzoli's air of pride but also disappointment, said it all as the dust settled on the jersey classifications of the Giro d'Italia.

Visma-Lease a Bike had given the young Italian a free role for the stage, so he could try to distance Eulálio on the climb to Piancavallo and snatch the best young rider's white jersey.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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