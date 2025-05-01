Join Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our Giro d'Italia coverage

Team UAE&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates his overall leader&#039;s pink jersey with the &quot;Trofeo Senza Fine&quot; (Endless or Infinity Trophy) on the podium in front of the Colosseum, after the 21st and last stage of the 107th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 125km from Rome to Rome on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar takes a bite out of the Trofeo Senza Fine after claiming the overall title at the Corsa Rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia marks the point in the men's WorldTour season that attention turns from the Classics to the Grand Tours, and Cyclingnews will once more be on the ground to provide unrivalled coverage of the Italian three-week race, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action in the battle for the maglia rosa.

It's no secret that the Giro d’Italia is one of cycling's most challenging races, yet it's arguably held in one of the world's most beautiful places. The juxtaposition of beauty and pain is just one of the reasons that the Corsa Rosa has a special place in the heart of so many fans. 

For the 2025 edition of the Giro, the race will begin with a Grande Partenza across the Adriatic Sea in Albania. After three testing stages in the Balkans, the racing returns to Italy, heading north from Italy's heel of Puglia towards the gravel roads of Tuscany. The race then heads northeast via Emilia-Romagna and Veneto before venturing west across the Alps to Piemonte. The final stage is once more held in Italy's capital, Rome.

In total, the route for the 108th edition of the Giro d'Italia will include two individual time trials (of 13.7km and 28.6km), a Strade Bianche-style gravel day on stage 9, and a total of 13 mountain stages to deliver a savage course.

It's a back-ended Grand Tour, with the four toughest stages of the race coming in the final week, all featuring over 4,800m of vertical metres worth of climbing. Stage 19 squeezes four major climbs into just 166km before the peloton climbs the mighty Colle delle Finestre on stage 20, the highest climb of the race and this year's Cima Coppi.

AVEZZANO ITALY MAY 12 A general view of Daniel Martinez of Colombia and Team BORA hansgrohe Blue Mountain Jersey Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl Trek Purple Points Jersey Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Pink Leader Jersey Cian Uijtdebroeks of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike White best young jersey Romain Bardet of France and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL and a general view of the peloton competing prior to the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 9 a 214km stage from Avezzano to Naples UCIWT on May 12 2024 in Avezzano Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

The Giro d'Italia rolls out of Avezzano on stage 9 of the 2024 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stephen Farrand, Matilda Price, Alasdair Fotheringham and James Moultrie will be on the ground in Italy for Cyclingnews, capturing all the breaking news and developing storylines from each stage of the three-week race. Meanwhile, our global team of journalists will be hard at work providing live updates from every stage, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action wherever you are in the world.

We'll also bring you in-depth race analysis from the key stages and moments of the Grand Tour, detailed previews of each stage, as well as unique insight into the racing and tactics at play with our expert columnists Philippa York and Thomas De Gendt.

It's not just the racing we'll be focusing on either, with Cyclingnews' tech team casting an eagle eye over all the gear in use at the first Grand Tour of the season to share any new tech, developing trends, or eye-catching hacks with you. In just the last few months, we've broken news of fresh bikes, innovative wheels, and left-field mods.

Giro d'Italia 2025 Stage by Stage

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStageDistance
May 9, 2025Stage 1: Durres-Tirane164km
May 10, 2025Stage 2: Tirane-Tirane Tudor13.7km (ITT)
May 11, 2025Stage 3: Vlore-Vlore160km
May 12, 2025Rest DayRow 3 - Cell 2
May 13, 2025Stage 4: Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce187km
May 14, 2025Stage 5: Ceglie Messapica - Matra145km
May 15, 2025Stage 6: Potenza - Napoli226km
May 16, 2025Stage 7: Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo168km
May 17, 2025Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo197km
May 18, 2025Stage 9: Gubbio - Siena181km
May 19, 2025Rest DayRow 10 - Cell 2
May 20, 2025Stage 10: Lucca - Pisa28.6km (ITT)
May 21, 2025Stage 11: Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti185km
May 22, 2025Stage 12: Modena - Viadana172km
May 23, 2025Stage 13: Rovigo - Vicenza180km
May 24, 2025Stage 14: Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia186km
May 25, 2025Stage 15: Fume Veneto - Asiago214km
May 26, 2025Rest DayRow 17 - Cell 2
May 27, 2025Stage 16: Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino199km
May 28, 2025Stage 17: San Michele all'Adige - Bormio154km
May 29, 2025Stage 18: Morbegno - Cesano Maderno144km
May 30, 2025Stage 19: Biella - Champoluc166km
May 31, 2025Stage 20: Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea203km
June 1, 2025Stage 21: Rome - Rome141km

