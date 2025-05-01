Join Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our Giro d'Italia coverage
The Giro d'Italia marks the point in the men's WorldTour season that attention turns from the Classics to the Grand Tours, and Cyclingnews will once more be on the ground to provide unrivalled coverage of the Italian three-week race, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action in the battle for the maglia rosa.
It's no secret that the Giro d’Italia is one of cycling's most challenging races, yet it's arguably held in one of the world's most beautiful places. The juxtaposition of beauty and pain is just one of the reasons that the Corsa Rosa has a special place in the heart of so many fans.
For the 2025 edition of the Giro, the race will begin with a Grande Partenza across the Adriatic Sea in Albania. After three testing stages in the Balkans, the racing returns to Italy, heading north from Italy's heel of Puglia towards the gravel roads of Tuscany. The race then heads northeast via Emilia-Romagna and Veneto before venturing west across the Alps to Piemonte. The final stage is once more held in Italy's capital, Rome.
In total, the route for the 108th edition of the Giro d'Italia will include two individual time trials (of 13.7km and 28.6km), a Strade Bianche-style gravel day on stage 9, and a total of 13 mountain stages to deliver a savage course.
It's a back-ended Grand Tour, with the four toughest stages of the race coming in the final week, all featuring over 4,800m of vertical metres worth of climbing. Stage 19 squeezes four major climbs into just 166km before the peloton climbs the mighty Colle delle Finestre on stage 20, the highest climb of the race and this year's Cima Coppi.
Stephen Farrand, Matilda Price, Alasdair Fotheringham and James Moultrie will be on the ground in Italy for Cyclingnews, capturing all the breaking news and developing storylines from each stage of the three-week race. Meanwhile, our global team of journalists will be hard at work providing live updates from every stage, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action wherever you are in the world.
We'll also bring you in-depth race analysis from the key stages and moments of the Grand Tour, detailed previews of each stage, as well as unique insight into the racing and tactics at play with our expert columnists Philippa York and Thomas De Gendt.
It's not just the racing we'll be focusing on either, with Cyclingnews' tech team casting an eagle eye over all the gear in use at the first Grand Tour of the season to share any new tech, developing trends, or eye-catching hacks with you. In just the last few months, we've broken news of fresh bikes, innovative wheels, and left-field mods.
Giro d'Italia 2025 Stage by Stage
|Date
|Stage
|Distance
|May 9, 2025
|Stage 1: Durres-Tirane
|164km
|May 10, 2025
|Stage 2: Tirane-Tirane Tudor
|13.7km (ITT)
|May 11, 2025
|Stage 3: Vlore-Vlore
|160km
|May 12, 2025
|Rest Day
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|May 13, 2025
|Stage 4: Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce
|187km
|May 14, 2025
|Stage 5: Ceglie Messapica - Matra
|145km
|May 15, 2025
|Stage 6: Potenza - Napoli
|226km
|May 16, 2025
|Stage 7: Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo
|168km
|May 17, 2025
|Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo
|197km
|May 18, 2025
|Stage 9: Gubbio - Siena
|181km
|May 19, 2025
|Rest Day
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|May 20, 2025
|Stage 10: Lucca - Pisa
|28.6km (ITT)
|May 21, 2025
|Stage 11: Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti
|185km
|May 22, 2025
|Stage 12: Modena - Viadana
|172km
|May 23, 2025
|Stage 13: Rovigo - Vicenza
|180km
|May 24, 2025
|Stage 14: Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia
|186km
|May 25, 2025
|Stage 15: Fume Veneto - Asiago
|214km
|May 26, 2025
|Rest Day
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|May 27, 2025
|Stage 16: Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino
|199km
|May 28, 2025
|Stage 17: San Michele all'Adige - Bormio
|154km
|May 29, 2025
|Stage 18: Morbegno - Cesano Maderno
|144km
|May 30, 2025
|Stage 19: Biella - Champoluc
|166km
|May 31, 2025
|Stage 20: Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea
|203km
|June 1, 2025
|Stage 21: Rome - Rome
|141km
