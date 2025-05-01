Join Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our Giro d'Italia coverage

Tadej Pogačar takes a bite out of the Trofeo Senza Fine after claiming the overall title at the Corsa Rosa

The Giro d'Italia marks the point in the men's WorldTour season that attention turns from the Classics to the Grand Tours, and Cyclingnews will once more be on the ground to provide unrivalled coverage of the Italian three-week race, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the action in the battle for the maglia rosa.

It's no secret that the Giro d’Italia is one of cycling's most challenging races, yet it's arguably held in one of the world's most beautiful places. The juxtaposition of beauty and pain is just one of the reasons that the Corsa Rosa has a special place in the heart of so many fans.

For the 2025 edition of the Giro, the race will begin with a Grande Partenza across the Adriatic Sea in Albania. After three testing stages in the Balkans, the racing returns to Italy, heading north from Italy's heel of Puglia towards the gravel roads of Tuscany. The race then heads northeast via Emilia-Romagna and Veneto before venturing west across the Alps to Piemonte. The final stage is once more held in Italy's capital, Rome.

In total, the route for the 108th edition of the Giro d'Italia will include two individual time trials (of 13.7km and 28.6km), a Strade Bianche-style gravel day on stage 9, and a total of 13 mountain stages to deliver a savage course.

It's a back-ended Grand Tour, with the four toughest stages of the race coming in the final week, all featuring over 4,800m of vertical metres worth of climbing. Stage 19 squeezes four major climbs into just 166km before the peloton climbs the mighty Colle delle Finestre on stage 20, the highest climb of the race and this year's Cima Coppi.

Stephen Farrand, Matilda Price, Alasdair Fotheringham and James Moultrie will be on the ground in Italy for Cyclingnews, capturing all the breaking news and developing storylines from each stage of the three-week race. Meanwhile, our global team of journalists will be hard at work providing live updates from every stage, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action wherever you are in the world.

We'll also bring you in-depth race analysis from the key stages and moments of the Grand Tour, detailed previews of each stage, as well as unique insight into the racing and tactics at play with our expert columnists Philippa York and Thomas De Gendt.

It's not just the racing we'll be focusing on either, with Cyclingnews' tech team casting an eagle eye over all the gear in use at the first Grand Tour of the season to share any new tech, developing trends, or eye-catching hacks with you. In just the last few months, we've broken news of fresh bikes, innovative wheels, and left-field mods.

Visit our Giro d'Italia page for more information on this year's race

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Distance May 9, 2025 Stage 1: Durres-Tirane 164km May 10, 2025 Stage 2: Tirane-Tirane Tudor 13.7km (ITT) May 11, 2025 Stage 3: Vlore-Vlore 160km May 12, 2025 Rest Day Row 3 - Cell 2 May 13, 2025 Stage 4: Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce 187km May 14, 2025 Stage 5: Ceglie Messapica - Matra 145km May 15, 2025 Stage 6: Potenza - Napoli 226km May 16, 2025 Stage 7: Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo 168km May 17, 2025 Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo 197km May 18, 2025 Stage 9: Gubbio - Siena 181km May 19, 2025 Rest Day Row 10 - Cell 2 May 20, 2025 Stage 10: Lucca - Pisa 28.6km (ITT) May 21, 2025 Stage 11: Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti 185km May 22, 2025 Stage 12: Modena - Viadana 172km May 23, 2025 Stage 13: Rovigo - Vicenza 180km May 24, 2025 Stage 14: Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia 186km May 25, 2025 Stage 15: Fume Veneto - Asiago 214km May 26, 2025 Rest Day Row 17 - Cell 2 May 27, 2025 Stage 16: Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino 199km May 28, 2025 Stage 17: San Michele all'Adige - Bormio 154km May 29, 2025 Stage 18: Morbegno - Cesano Maderno 144km May 30, 2025 Stage 19: Biella - Champoluc 166km May 31, 2025 Stage 20: Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea 203km June 1, 2025 Stage 21: Rome - Rome 141km

