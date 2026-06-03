'Jonas' achievements are 10 times bigger than those of Bjarne Riis' - Why Brian Holm believes Vingegaard will win the 2026 Tour de France

News
By published

'Jonas' achievements are 10 times bigger than those of Bjarne Riis. I wouldn't even compare them' says former pro and television expert

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey and overall race winner with the Trofeo Senza Fine during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former pro rider and now Eurosport analyst Brian Holm believes Jonas Vingegaard can beat Tadej Pogačar at this year's Tour de France after the Dane's dominant victory at the Giro d'Italia.

Holm followed the Giro d'Italia for Danish Eurosport from on the ground in Italy with writer and commentator Bastian Emil Goldschmidt, witnessing Vingegaard win five stages and control the race with help from his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates.

Latest Videos From
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.