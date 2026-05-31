Giro d'Italia stage 21 LIVE: The crowning of Vingegaard and a final chance for the sprinters in Rome
The sprinters conclude the race with 131km and eight laps of a Rome circuit
Here is the fresh look for Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) who has had a superb race as well...
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One non-starter
Sean Flynn (Picnic-PostNL)
The British rider picked up an infection overnight after making it all the way through and even flying to Rome last night.
Neutral start
The riders roll out of the start with lots of smiles, especially Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) who has had an absolutely incredible race.
All the riders in the leader's jerseys are all decked out in custom kits, bikes, helmets, gloves, socks as well. Jonas Vingegaard's pink bike is also laced with all of his Grand Tour stage and overall wins on the frame.
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The band is playing at the start as the riders wait to start the very long procession out to the coast and back to the city again.
UAE Team Emirates-XRG have shed light on what happened in Jhonatan Narváez's crash and abandon...
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The final lap has plenty of difficulties and will test the riders as they strive to reach the finish. This is actually much more dangerous than the circuit in Milan.
Today's stage is a flat one but not easy. The final circuit has plenty of twists and turns. The organisers have said that they will not neutralise the race like they did in Milan, though.
Relive the action from stage 20 before we move towards looking at today's final stage...
>>> Giro d'Italia: Jonas Vingegaard soars to fifth victory on stage 21 atop Piancavallo
Jerseys:
Pink - Jonas Vingegaard (TVL)
Purple - Paul Magnier (SOQ)
Blue - Giulio Ciccone (LTK)
White - Afonso Eulálio (TBV)
Other competitions:
Int sprint - Manuele Tarozzi (BCF)
Red Bull KM - Igor Arrieta (UAD)
Fuga - Diego Pablo Sevilla (PTM)
Team - Visma-Lease a Bike (TVL)
Bongiorno and welcome to the 21st and final stage of the men's Giro d'Italia 2026 as the riders head into Rome. First, some procession, prosecco and photos before some rapid laps around the 'Eternal City'.
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