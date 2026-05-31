Giro d'Italia stage 21 LIVE: The crowning of Vingegaard and a final chance for the sprinters in Rome

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Here is the fresh look for Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) who has had a superb race as well... A post shared by Soudal Quick-Step (@soudalquickstepteam) A photo posted by on

One non-starter Sean Flynn (Picnic-PostNL) The British rider picked up an infection overnight after making it all the way through and even flying to Rome last night.

Neutral start The riders roll out of the start with lots of smiles, especially Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) who has had an absolutely incredible race.

All the riders in the leader's jerseys are all decked out in custom kits, bikes, helmets, gloves, socks as well. Jonas Vingegaard's pink bike is also laced with all of his Grand Tour stage and overall wins on the frame. A post shared by Team Visma | Lease a Bike (@teamvisma_leaseabike) A photo posted by on

The band is playing at the start as the riders wait to start the very long procession out to the coast and back to the city again.

The final lap has plenty of difficulties and will test the riders as they strive to reach the finish. This is actually much more dangerous than the circuit in Milan. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Today's stage is a flat one but not easy. The final circuit has plenty of twists and turns. The organisers have said that they will not neutralise the race like they did in Milan, though. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Jerseys: Pink - Jonas Vingegaard (TVL)

Purple - Paul Magnier (SOQ)

Blue - Giulio Ciccone (LTK)

White - Afonso Eulálio (TBV) Other competitions: Int sprint - Manuele Tarozzi (BCF)

Red Bull KM - Igor Arrieta (UAD)

Fuga - Diego Pablo Sevilla (PTM)

Team - Visma-Lease a Bike (TVL) (Image credit: Getty Images)