Giro d'Italia stage 21 LIVE: The crowning of Vingegaard and a final chance for the sprinters in Rome

The sprinters conclude the race with 131km and eight laps of a Rome circuit

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PIANCAVALLO, ITALY - MAY 30: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 20 a 200km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2026 in Piancavallo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Here is the fresh look for Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) who has had a superb race as well...

One non-starter

Sean Flynn (Picnic-PostNL)

The British rider picked up an infection overnight after making it all the way through and even flying to Rome last night.

Neutral start

The riders roll out of the start with lots of smiles, especially Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) who has had an absolutely incredible race.

All the riders in the leader's jerseys are all decked out in custom kits, bikes, helmets, gloves, socks as well. Jonas Vingegaard's pink bike is also laced with all of his Grand Tour stage and overall wins on the frame.

The band is playing at the start as the riders wait to start the very long procession out to the coast and back to the city again.

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UAE Team Emirates - XRG Ecuadorian rider Jhonatan Narvaez poses with the best sprinter&#039;s cyclamen jersey on the podium of the 14th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Aosta and Pila (Gressan), Italy, on May 23, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final lap has plenty of difficulties and will test the riders as they strive to reach the finish. This is actually much more dangerous than the circuit in Milan.

Final lap around Rome on stage 21 of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Today's stage is a flat one but not easy. The final circuit has plenty of twists and turns. The organisers have said that they will not neutralise the race like they did in Milan, though.

Stage 21 profile of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Relive the action from stage 20 before we move towards looking at today's final stage...

>>> Giro d'Italia: Jonas Vingegaard soars to fifth victory on stage 21 atop Piancavallo

PIANCAVALLO, ITALY - MAY 30: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage and final overall winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 20 a 200km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2026 in Piancavallo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jerseys:

Pink - Jonas Vingegaard (TVL)
Purple - Paul Magnier (SOQ)
Blue - Giulio Ciccone (LTK)
White - Afonso Eulálio (TBV)

Other competitions:

Int sprint - Manuele Tarozzi (BCF)
Red Bull KM - Igor Arrieta (UAD)
Fuga - Diego Pablo Sevilla (PTM)
Team - Visma-Lease a Bike (TVL)

PIANCAVALLO, ITALY - MAY 30: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 109th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 20 a 200km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2026 in Piancavallo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bongiorno and welcome to the 21st and final stage of the men's Giro d'Italia 2026 as the riders head into Rome. First, some procession, prosecco and photos before some rapid laps around the 'Eternal City'.

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