Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering takes sprint ahead of Anna van der Breggen for stage 5 win and first-ever Giro stage victory
Antonia Niedermaier goes third ahead of Isabella Holmgren on climbing day in the Dolomites
Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) won stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Women, easily beating Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM), and Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) in a sprint of four that had formed on the last climb of the day.
On a hard mountain stage through the Dolomites with the first-category climbs of the Passo Tre Croci and Passo di Sant'Antonio, the remnants of a large breakaway were caught by the group of favourites on the first ascent of the climb to Costa.
Vollering, Holmgren, Niedermaier, Van der Breggen, and the latter's teammate Valentina Cavallar (who had been in the breakaway) crested the Costa climb together, but more riders came back on the descent.
Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) launched a downhill attack, and as the top GC favourites took a breather, the Italian was 37 seconds ahead of a group of 14 riders at the finish passage with 23.2km to go.
On the second ascent to Costa, though, Vollering attacked right from the bottom, and only Niedermaier, Van der Breggen, and Holmgren could follow. They quickly passed Trinca Colonel, and on the rest of the climb, Vollering, Van der Breggen, and Niedermaier each took turns leading this elite group.
At the top of the climb, they were 39 seconds up on Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek), with a group of six led by Marlen Reusser (Movistar) at 54 seconds.
Van der Breggen pushed hard on the descent, but the four riders came together again. Despite attacks by Holmgren and Niedermaier, they entered the finishing straight together, and Vollering won the sprint.
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Results
Pos.
Rider (Country) Team
Time Gap
1
Demi Vollering (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
04:23:47
2
Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 1 - Cell 2
3
Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 2 - Cell 2
4
Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek
0:00:02
5
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
0:00:15
6
Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek
0:00:15
7
Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team
0:00:53
8
Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly
0:00:53
9
Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:00:53
10
Lore De Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
0:00:56
11
Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal
0:01:26
12
Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime
0:01:26
13
Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
0:01:44
14
Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco
0:05:02
15
Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal
0:05:02
16
Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ
0:05:36
17
Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
0:06:55
18
Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
0:06:55
19
Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
0:06:55
20
Maya Kingma (Ned) Aromitalia Vaiano
0:06:55
21
Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:06:55
22
Viktória Chladoňová (Svk) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:08:45
23
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
0:08:45
24
Thalita De Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health
0:08:52
25
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
0:08:52
26
Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek
0:08:52
27
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
0:08:52
28
Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
0:08:52
29
Margarita Victoria Garcia Cañellas (Spa) UAE Team ADQ
0:08:52
30
Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek
0:08:52
31
Tiril Jørgensen (Nor) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
0:10:51
32
Rosita Reijnhout (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:13:01
33
Gaia Segato (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
0:13:01
34
Chiara Reghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
0:13:01
35
Sofia Arici (Ita) Vini Fantini- Bepink
0:13:01
36
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
0:18:02
37
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
0:18:02
38
Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Human Powered Health
0:18:02
39
Ana Vitoria Gouvea Vieira Almeida Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team
0:18:02
40
Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
0:18:02
41
Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
0:18:02
42
Becky Storrie (GBr) Picnic PostNL
0:18:02
43
Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
0:18:02
44
Alena Amialiusik (Blr) UAE Team ADQ
0:18:02
45
Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
0:18:02
46
Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly
0:19:39
47
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
0:22:15
48
Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
0:22:15
49
Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
0:23:19
50
Stina Kagevi (Swe) EF Education-Oatly
0:23:19
51
Mareille Meijer (Ned) Movistar Team
0:25:26
52
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
0:25:26
53
Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
0:25:26
54
Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
0:25:41
55
Eva Van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
0:28:35
56
Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
0:28:35
57
Fariba Hashimi (Afg) Vini Fantini- Bepink
0:28:35
58
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ
0:28:35
59
Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
0:28:35
60
Eleonora La Bella (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
0:28:35
61
Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:28:35
62
Giulia Giuliani (Ita) Team Mendelspeck E-Work
0:28:35
63
Giulia Bisso (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria
0:28:35
64
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
0:28:35
65
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
0:28:35
66
Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
0:28:35
67
Mirre Knaven (Ned) EF Education-Oatly
0:28:35
68
Ilse Pluimers (Ned) AG Insurance-Soudal
0:28:35
69
Petra Zsanko (Hun) Aromitalia Vaiano
0:28:35
70
Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly
0:28:35
71
Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health
0:28:35
72
Irene Affolati (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
0:28:35
73
Matilde Vitillo (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco
0:28:35
74
Margaux Vigie (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:28:35
75
Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
0:28:35
76
Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
0:28:35
77
Ally Marée Wollaston (NZl) FDJ United-SUEZ
0:28:35
78
Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
0:28:35
79
Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
0:28:35
80
Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
0:28:35
81
Halvor Utengen Sandstad (Nor) Team Drali- Repsol
0:28:35
82
Sara Luccon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
0:28:35
83
Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
0:28:35
84
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
0:28:35
85
Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
0:28:35
86
Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
0:28:35
87
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team
0:28:40
88
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
0:28:40
89
Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team
0:28:40
90
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
0:28:40
91
Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health
0:28:40
92
Alexandra Volstad (Can) EF Education-Oatly
0:28:40
93
Valentina Venerucci (SMr) Aromitalia Vaiano
0:29:02
94
Julie Van De Velde (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
0:30:47
95
Anita Baima (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria
0:32:28
96
Alexis Magner (USA) EF Education-Oatly
0:32:28
97
Marina Garau Roca (Spa) Vini Fantini- Bepink
0:32:28
98
Barbara Guarischi (Ita) SD Worx-Protime
0:32:28
99
Chantal Pegolo (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria
0:32:28
100
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
0:32:28
101
Lara Crestanello (Ita) Isolmant- Premac- Vittoria
0:32:28
102
Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel- Preference Home- Auber93
0:32:28
103
Elisa De Vallier (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
0:32:28
104
Linda Zanetti (Swi) Uno-X Mobility
0:32:28
105
Cristina Tonetti (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
0:32:28
106
Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL
0:32:45
107
Sharon Spimi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
0:32:45