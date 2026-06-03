Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering takes sprint ahead of Anna van der Breggen for stage 5 win and first-ever Giro stage victory

Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) takes the reduced-group sprint for her first-ever stage win at the Giro

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) won stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Women, easily beating Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM), and Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) in a sprint of four that had formed on the last climb of the day.

On a hard mountain stage through the Dolomites with the first-category climbs of the Passo Tre Croci and Passo di Sant'Antonio, the remnants of a large breakaway were caught by the group of favourites on the first ascent of the climb to Costa.

Vollering, Holmgren, Niedermaier, Van der Breggen, and the latter's teammate Valentina Cavallar (who had been in the breakaway) crested the Costa climb together, but more riders came back on the descent.

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Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) launched a downhill attack, and as the top GC favourites took a breather, the Italian was 37 seconds ahead of a group of 14 riders at the finish passage with 23.2km to go.

On the second ascent to Costa, though, Vollering attacked right from the bottom, and only Niedermaier, Van der Breggen, and Holmgren could follow. They quickly passed Trinca Colonel, and on the rest of the climb, Vollering, Van der Breggen, and Niedermaier each took turns leading this elite group.

On the final climb (L-R) are Anna van der Breggen of SD Worx-Protime, in the Pink Leader Jersey, Antonia Niedermaier of Canyon-SRAM, Demi Vollering of FDJ United-SUEZ and Isabella Holmgren of Lidl - Trek, in the White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the top of the climb, they were 39 seconds up on Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek), with a group of six led by Marlen Reusser (Movistar) at 54 seconds.

Van der Breggen pushed hard on the descent, but the four riders came together again. Despite attacks by Holmgren and Niedermaier, they entered the finishing straight together, and Vollering won the sprint.

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