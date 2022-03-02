Strade Bianche 2022

Strade Bianche overview

Mathieu van der Poel lit up last year's Strade Bianche and won the race for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche is a modern Classic, with a short history but legendary status.

Having only been created in 2007, it pales in comparison to the history of other Spring Classics but has quickly established itself as one of the biggest and most iconic races on the entire calendar.

The race translates from Italian to 'white roads', taking its name from the gravel tracks that twist, rise, and fall through the rolling Tuscan countryside. In dry conditions, the loose gravel kicks up clouds of dust, and in the wet the surface becomes claggy and muddy, making for a surefire spectacle either way.

The race clearly requires bike handling skills but the winner will need to be able to climb, with significant elevation accrual over some sectors that can be considered long climbs in their own right. Once the gravel has shaped the race, the final act comes in the striking finish in Siena's old town, with one final burst up the super-steep Via Santa Caterina before the drop down to the line in the Piazza del Campo.

The race has not failed to attract a star-studded start list since its inception and 2022 will be no different. Even in the absence of the past two winners, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), the likes of Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) are among the big names.

Strade Bianche information

When is Strade Bianche?

Strade Bianche takes place on Saturday, March 5, 2022

What time is Strade Bianche?

Strade Bianche starts at 11:40 CET and finishes at approximately 16:15 CET.

Where is Strade Bianche?

Strade Bianche starts and finishes in Siena, Italy.

How long is Strade Bianche?

The 2022 edition of Strade Bianche has a total distance of 184 kilometres.

How to watch Strade Bianche

Strade Bianche will be broadcast on Eurosport Player, GCN+, Flobikes, Rai Sport, Sporza, and L'Equipe. If you are outside a broadcast zone, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Route for Strade Bianche 2022

The profile of the 2022 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Strade Bianche / RCS Sport)

The 2022 edition of Strade Bianche will follow a familiar format, starting and finishing in Siena, with the usual array of gravel roads in between.

There are once again 11 sectors of the eponymous 'strade bianche', totalling 63km of gravel.

The first four sectors come early in the race before the paved Montalcino climb softens the legs ahead of two much longer sectors around the half-way mark. From there, the race heads to two more long and even-more gruelling sectors at San Martino and Ponte del Garbo, the latter being 11.5km long and hilly.

The race will have opened up by then in the final 50km and the big plays for victory will then unfold on three sectors that are much shorter but much steeper. From the end of the final sector, there's a run-in of 11km to Siena, but there's a sting in the tail in the form of the vicious haul up Via Santa Caterina and the drop down into the Piazza del Campo.

The map of the 2022 Strade Bianche (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Favourites for Strade Bianche 2022

Julian Alaphilippe was the winner in 2019 and a favourite for 2022 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Although it is not officially confirmed, it is highly unlikely that 2021 winner Mathieu van der Poel will be there to defend his title, as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

Nor will the winner of the 2020 edition, Wout van Aert, be there, as he plots a different route towards his main spring goals.

2019 winner Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), however, will be there and surely among the favourites alongside Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who was fifth on debut last year.

The race is open to a range of hopefuls, with the parcours acting as a leveller between the thoroughbred Classics riders and the stronger climbers. With Van der Poel, Van Aert, Alaphilippe on the honours list alongside Michal Kwiatkowski, Tiesj Benoot, and Fabian Cancellara, it's clearly a race for the all-rounders.

Teams for Strade Bianche 2022

AG2R Citroen Team

Alpecin-Fenix

Bahrain Victorious

Bardiani-CSF-Faizane

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli

EF Education-EasyPost

Eolo-Kometa

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Israel-Premier Tech

Jumbo-Visma

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

Team Arkéa-Samsic

BikeExchange-Jayco

Team DSM

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Cyclingnews predicts

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)

Tom Pidcock was fifth on his Strade Bianche debut in 2021 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

With neither of the past two winners - Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert - on the start line, the 2022 Strade Bianche is an open affair. 2019 winner Julian Alaphilippe is the world champion and always a contender, while 2018 winner Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) has caught our eye with flying performances at Opening Weekend. However, it's Pidcock who stands out. He made his debut at the race last year and immediately placed fifth, going on to enjoy a stellar first Classics campaign. He made a couple of errors at Opening Weekend and perhaps didn't showcase his full strength, but he has described Strade Bianche as his first major objective of 2022. He'll be fully focused, he has the off-road skills in abundance, he has the strength, he has the climbing advantage of being lightweight, and he now has a year's experience. He is destined to win this race at some point in his career and there's every chance it will happen on Saturday.

Tech spotlight

Julian Alaphilippe's dust covered bike from his 2019 victory (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

To cope with the gravel roads, expects significant modifications for most bikes at Strade Bianche.

Riders will typically run wider tyres than they would on the road, with 28mm tyres being the minimum you're likely to see on Saturday. That will in turn allow for lower pressures to be used, reducing the risk of punctures and improving grip on the stoney gravel. 7 bar is a good ballpark pressure figure for front and rear, while the tyres themselves - with most opting for tubular - will have more tread than smooth road tyres.

Strade Bianche history

Fabian Cancellara holds the record of three Strade Bianche victories (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Strade Bianche is one of the youngest one-day Classics, having only been created in 2007. In a short space of time, it has risen to become one of the biggest, most iconic, and most anticipated races of the spring, if not the year.

The race was born as an offshoot of the Eroica event, in which amateur riders took on some of Tuscany's historic gravel roads on vintage bikes.

The first edition was held in October 2007 and won by Alexandr Kolobnev but it then changed to a March date in 2008, which it still occupies.

Fabian Cancellara is the race's most successful rider with three victories - 2008, 2012, 2016 - and has a sector of gravel named in his honour. Michal Kwiatkowski is the only other repeat winner - 2014 and 2017.

Strade Bianche past winners # Rider Name (Country) Team 2021 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2020 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2019 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2018 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2017 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2016 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 2015 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step 2014 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step 2013 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2012 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan 2011 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto 2010 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 2009 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road 2008 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC 2007 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC

Strade Bianche facts and figures

Most wins: 3 (Fabian Cancellara - 2008, 2012, 2016)

Fastest edition: 2011 - 40.08km/h, won by Philippe Gilbert

Elevation gain: 3000 metres

Youngest winner: Moreno Moser, 22, in 2013

Oldest winner: Fabian Cancellara, 34, in 2016

Most appearances: Giovanni Visconti - 13 starts, 11 finishes

Most wins per nation: Switzerland 3 (Cancellara 2008, 2012, 2016). Belgium 3 (Gilbert 2011, Benoot 2018, Van Aert 2020).

Biggest winning margin: 42 seconds - Cancellara in 2012