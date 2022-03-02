Strade Bianche 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Schmid: I understand complaints about gravel in Grand ToursGiro gravel stage winner supports Julian Alaphilippe at Strade Bianche
-
Strade Bianche peloton dial in equipment and strategy during final recon ridesThursday and Friday reconnaissance rides could prove key to victory on Saturday
-
'Not fit' Tom Dumoulin to miss Strade BiancheWielerflits reports positive COVID-19 test as Kämna, Bardet also miss Saturday's race
Strade Bianche overview
Strade Bianche is a modern Classic, with a short history but legendary status.
Having only been created in 2007, it pales in comparison to the history of other Spring Classics but has quickly established itself as one of the biggest and most iconic races on the entire calendar.
The race translates from Italian to 'white roads', taking its name from the gravel tracks that twist, rise, and fall through the rolling Tuscan countryside. In dry conditions, the loose gravel kicks up clouds of dust, and in the wet the surface becomes claggy and muddy, making for a surefire spectacle either way.
The race clearly requires bike handling skills but the winner will need to be able to climb, with significant elevation accrual over some sectors that can be considered long climbs in their own right. Once the gravel has shaped the race, the final act comes in the striking finish in Siena's old town, with one final burst up the super-steep Via Santa Caterina before the drop down to the line in the Piazza del Campo.
The race has not failed to attract a star-studded start list since its inception and 2022 will be no different. Even in the absence of the past two winners, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), the likes of Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) are among the big names.
Strade Bianche information
When is Strade Bianche?
Strade Bianche takes place on Saturday, March 5, 2022
What time is Strade Bianche?
Strade Bianche starts at 11:40 CET and finishes at approximately 16:15 CET.
Where is Strade Bianche?
Strade Bianche starts and finishes in Siena, Italy.
How long is Strade Bianche?
The 2022 edition of Strade Bianche has a total distance of 184 kilometres.
How to watch Strade Bianche
Strade Bianche will be broadcast on Eurosport Player, GCN+, Flobikes, Rai Sport, Sporza, and L'Equipe. If you are outside a broadcast zone, you can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.
Full guide: How to watch Strade Bianche 2022 – live TV and streaming
Strade Bianche news and features
- Strade Bianche men 2022 - Preview
- 10 riders to watch at the men's Strade Bianche 2022
- The secrets of Strade Bianche
- Michael Matthews confirmed for Strade Bianche debut
- Strade Bianche 2021 - Mega Gallery
- Analysis: Mathieu van der Poel's 1,300-watt Strade Bianche-winning power data
Route for Strade Bianche 2022
The 2022 edition of Strade Bianche will follow a familiar format, starting and finishing in Siena, with the usual array of gravel roads in between.
There are once again 11 sectors of the eponymous 'strade bianche', totalling 63km of gravel.
The first four sectors come early in the race before the paved Montalcino climb softens the legs ahead of two much longer sectors around the half-way mark. From there, the race heads to two more long and even-more gruelling sectors at San Martino and Ponte del Garbo, the latter being 11.5km long and hilly.
The race will have opened up by then in the final 50km and the big plays for victory will then unfold on three sectors that are much shorter but much steeper. From the end of the final sector, there's a run-in of 11km to Siena, but there's a sting in the tail in the form of the vicious haul up Via Santa Caterina and the drop down into the Piazza del Campo.
Favourites for Strade Bianche 2022
Although it is not officially confirmed, it is highly unlikely that 2021 winner Mathieu van der Poel will be there to defend his title, as he continues his recovery from a back injury.
Nor will the winner of the 2020 edition, Wout van Aert, be there, as he plots a different route towards his main spring goals.
2019 winner Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), however, will be there and surely among the favourites alongside Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who was fifth on debut last year.
The race is open to a range of hopefuls, with the parcours acting as a leveller between the thoroughbred Classics riders and the stronger climbers. With Van der Poel, Van Aert, Alaphilippe on the honours list alongside Michal Kwiatkowski, Tiesj Benoot, and Fabian Cancellara, it's clearly a race for the all-rounders.
Teams for Strade Bianche 2022
- AG2R Citroen Team
- Alpecin-Fenix
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bardiani-CSF-Faizane
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Eolo-Kometa
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Jumbo-Visma
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar Team
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- BikeExchange-Jayco
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
Cyclingnews predicts
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers)
With neither of the past two winners - Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert - on the start line, the 2022 Strade Bianche is an open affair. 2019 winner Julian Alaphilippe is the world champion and always a contender, while 2018 winner Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) has caught our eye with flying performances at Opening Weekend. However, it's Pidcock who stands out. He made his debut at the race last year and immediately placed fifth, going on to enjoy a stellar first Classics campaign. He made a couple of errors at Opening Weekend and perhaps didn't showcase his full strength, but he has described Strade Bianche as his first major objective of 2022. He'll be fully focused, he has the off-road skills in abundance, he has the strength, he has the climbing advantage of being lightweight, and he now has a year's experience. He is destined to win this race at some point in his career and there's every chance it will happen on Saturday.
Tech spotlight
To cope with the gravel roads, expects significant modifications for most bikes at Strade Bianche.
Riders will typically run wider tyres than they would on the road, with 28mm tyres being the minimum you're likely to see on Saturday. That will in turn allow for lower pressures to be used, reducing the risk of punctures and improving grip on the stoney gravel. 7 bar is a good ballpark pressure figure for front and rear, while the tyres themselves - with most opting for tubular - will have more tread than smooth road tyres.
Strade Bianche history
Strade Bianche is one of the youngest one-day Classics, having only been created in 2007. In a short space of time, it has risen to become one of the biggest, most iconic, and most anticipated races of the spring, if not the year.
The race was born as an offshoot of the Eroica event, in which amateur riders took on some of Tuscany's historic gravel roads on vintage bikes.
The first edition was held in October 2007 and won by Alexandr Kolobnev but it then changed to a March date in 2008, which it still occupies.
Fabian Cancellara is the race's most successful rider with three victories - 2008, 2012, 2016 - and has a sector of gravel named in his honour. Michal Kwiatkowski is the only other repeat winner - 2014 and 2017.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2021
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2020
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2019
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2018
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2017
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2016
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|2015
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
|2013
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|2012
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) RadioShack–Nissan
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|2009
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Team Columbia–High Road
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team CSC
|2007
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team CSC
Strade Bianche facts and figures
Most wins: 3 (Fabian Cancellara - 2008, 2012, 2016)
Fastest edition: 2011 - 40.08km/h, won by Philippe Gilbert
Elevation gain: 3000 metres
Youngest winner: Moreno Moser, 22, in 2013
Oldest winner: Fabian Cancellara, 34, in 2016
Most appearances: Giovanni Visconti - 13 starts, 11 finishes
Most wins per nation: Switzerland 3 (Cancellara 2008, 2012, 2016). Belgium 3 (Gilbert 2011, Benoot 2018, Van Aert 2020).
Biggest winning margin: 42 seconds - Cancellara in 2012
Stages
-
Strade Bianche 20225 March 2022 | Siena | WorldTour
-
Elite Men2022-03-05
-
Latest Content on the Race
Schmid: I understand complaints about gravel in Grand Tours
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Giro gravel stage winner supports Julian Alaphilippe at Strade Bianche
Strade Bianche peloton dial in equipment and strategy during final recon rides
By Stephen Farrand published
News Thursday and Friday reconnaissance rides could prove key to victory on Saturday
'Not fit' Tom Dumoulin to miss Strade Bianche
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Wielerflits reports positive COVID-19 test as Kämna, Bardet also miss Saturday's race
Tadej Pogacar: I would love to win Strade Bianche
By Laura Weislo published
News Tour de France champion tackles gravel classic before Tirreno-Adriatico
Tim Wellens ready to crush gravel in Strade Bianche
By Laura Weislo published
News Belgian recovered from illness that made him miss Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Mathieu van der Poel out for 'at least two more weeks'
By Cyclingnews published
News Dutchman training in Spain but no date fixed for 2022 debut
How to watch Strade Bianche 2022 – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Alaphilippe, Van Vleuten, Pogacar, Vos, Valverde, Balsamo all in action on Saturday
The secrets of Strade Bianche
By Stephen Farrand published
Analysis Understanding the dirt roads and the final steep climb up to the finish in Siena
Michael Matthews confirmed for Strade Bianche debut
By Cyclingnews published
News Australian back in action after 'small break' due to COVID-19
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Top News on the Race
-
Tim Wellens ready to crush gravel in Strade BiancheBelgian recovered from illness that made him miss Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
-
Mathieu van der Poel out for 'at least two more weeks'Dutchman training in Spain but no date fixed for 2022 debut
-
How to watch Strade Bianche 2022 – live TV and streamingAlaphilippe, Van Vleuten, Pogacar, Vos, Valverde, Balsamo all in action on Saturday
-
Michael Matthews confirmed for Strade Bianche debutAustralian back in action after 'small break' due to COVID-19
-
Strade Bianche 2021 - Mega GalleryOver 100 stunning images from the men's and women's WorldTour races in Tuscany
-
Nibali, Boonen and father Adrie left stunned by Mathieu van der Poel’s Strade Bianche performance'I saw what Mathieu did…. Mamma mia!' says Nibali, suggesting instinctive racing makes power data obsolete
-
Analysis: Mathieu van der Poel's 1,300-watt Strade Bianche-winning power dataFinal attack in Siena peaks at 1,362 watts after averaging 318 watts for almost five hours
-
Watch how Mathieu van der Poel rockets to victory at Strade BiancheRoad-side fans capture Dutchman’s final attack on climb to Siena
-
Canyon admits Van der Poel used 'adapted' Aeroad CFR at Strade BiancheAeroad CFR given cable ports to accept old handlebar, while latest handlebar undergoes investigation
Related Features
-
The secrets of Strade BiancheUnderstanding the dirt roads and the final steep climb up to the finish in Siena
-
10 riders to watch at the men's Strade Bianche 2022Van Aert and Van der Poel's absence leaves space for new contenders
-
5 conclusions from Strade Bianche 2021Cyclo-cross is the new marginal gain, Bernal is back and why the monument ‘debate’ is moot
-
2021 Strade Bianche Women - Start listProvisional starters as of March 4, 2021
-
10 riders to watch at the women’s Strade BiancheNiewiadoma, Van der Breggen, Longo Borghini and Spratt will try to stop Van Vleuten from taking three wins in a row