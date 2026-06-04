'It's the UCI ranking at the end of the season that counts' - Fabian Cancellara pushes for extra momentum to Tudor's injury-blighted chase for 2027 WorldTour invitations

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'We want to race, not just score points' says Swiss ProTeam owner

Michael Storer, Julian Alaphilippe and Stefan Kung during the Tudor Pro Cycling team presentation of the team in Moraira, near Alicante, on January 7, 2026
Michael Storer, Julian Alaphilippe and Stefan Kung during the Tudor Pro Cycling team presentation of the team in Moraira, near Alicante, on January 7, 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tudor Pro Cycling team scored a haul of UCI ranking points at the Giro d'Italia to lift them back into the top three places for 2027 WorldTour invitations but face a season-long battle with Pinarello-Q36.5, Cofidis and Unibet Rose Rockets to stay in contention.

According to the latest UCI team rankings, Pinarello-Q36.5 lead the battle for the automatic Wild Cards to all the 2027 WorldTour races, including the Tour de France, with 4975 points. Cofidis have 4847.74 and Tudor have 4547.84, while Unibet have 4246 points. The next team in the ranking, TotalEnergies, are much further behind, with a total of 2882.56.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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