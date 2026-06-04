Tom Pidcock has a retirement date planned and a list of goals to tick off, with mixed feelings about trying to win a Grand Tour

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'I'm not saying that I have the ability right now to beat Tadej and Seixas and Vingegaard, but in the right situation I can see it happening' says Briton

CAMPRODRON, SPAIN - MARCH 26: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling crosses the finish line as third place winner during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 4 a 151km stage from Mataro to Camprodon 957m / #UCIWT / on March 26, 2026 in Camprodon, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock in action at the Volta a Catalunya earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has hinted that his future focus in road racing may lie away from Grand Tour GC bids, saying that "The Grand Tour thing doesn't really excite me so much."

The Briton is currently preparing for his first Tour de France with Pinarello-Q36.5, his first Tour participation since he abandoned due to COVID-19 two years ago.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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