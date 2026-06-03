'Can you imagine if this was Cavendish, Remco or Sagan?' – Specialized boss Mike Sinyard speaks out on Lorena Wiebes' bike weight disqualification

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Wiebes was disqualified after stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women

Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx - Protime, Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek, Lara Gillespie of Ireland and UAE Team ADQ sprint at finish line during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026
(Image credit: Luc Claessen / Stringer)

The founder of Specialized, Mike Sinyard, has spoken out regarding Lorena Wiebes' Giro d'Italia Women disqualification.

The shock disqualification from the women's Giro after sprinting to victory on Stage 1 has featured in news headlines during the race's opening stages and prompted a deeper analysis of how it happened.

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Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 


He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

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