'The race has now grown so much' – Tour de France Femmes director explains change of dates for 2026 edition

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Marion Rousse adds that women's cycling is currently serving up more suspense than the men's side of the sport

2025 Tour de France Femmes: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claims the final stage and overall victory
2025 Tour de France Femmes: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot claims the final stage and overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year for the first time since the Tour de France Femmes was revived in 2022, it will have no overlap date-wise with the men's equivalent event, and that's mainly due to the ongoing growth of the women's race, says director Marion Rousse.

This summer, the Tour de France Femmes will begin in Lausanne on Saturday August 1, six days after the men's race has ended in Paris, and it will finish in Nice on Sunday August 9.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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