'Soon I'll be a Buddhist monk' – Arnaud De Lie struggles to stay calm amid avalanche of misfortune

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Belgian battling more setbacks at Tour de Wallonie as he prepares for the Tour de France

Belgian Arnaud De Lie of Lotto-Intermarche pictured after the second stage of the Tour De Wallonie cycling race, 192 km from Jodoigne to Libramont-Chevigny, on Tuesday 02 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Arnaud De Lie is enduring a grim month of racing following his Famenne Ardenne Classic victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

May has already seen Arnaud De Lie forced to leave one of his major season goals, the Giro d'Italia, after four days due to gastroenteritis. This week, he's been back in action at the Tour de Wallonie, but his luck hasn't yet turned.

The Belgian won the Famenne Ardenne Classic to start the month, but he's endured a tough time since then. Through three stages in Wallonie so far, his top result is just sixth.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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