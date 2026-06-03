Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes: Ibon Ruiz takes first pro win as perfect teamwork undoes solo attacker in final kilometre

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Léo Bisiaux falls short of completing 11km solo move with 450 metres to go

UBEDA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 17: Ibon Ruiz of Spain and Team Equipo Kern Pharma compete in the chase group passing through a gravel strokes sector during the 4th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2025 a 169.2km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 17, 2025 in Ubeda, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ruiz back in 2025 when he was third at the Clasica Jaen (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Spanish pro Ibon Ruiz (Equipo Kern Pharma) claimed the first victory of his professional career at Mercan'Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes, a brutal one-day race filled with climbing in the south of France.

The victory looked for all money as though it was going to Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon CMA CGM), after the young Frenchman attacked away solo with 11.6km to go on the final 14.4km climb to Valberg and surged around 20 seconds ahead of the chasers.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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