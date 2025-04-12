Lidl-Trek have drilled their 13sp derailleurs for Paris-Roubaix to make them 12sp

By published

An extra limit screw has been added to make an XPLR-road hybrid

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Paris-Roubaix is underway and I've been trawling the pits to find all the best tech and cobble modifications. Most teams do the set menu, with a starter of wider tyres, perhaps a main course of bar tape all the way to the stem, and if they're still hungry then there's always a dessert of a 1x drivetrain.

Lidl-Trek have decided to start the weekend with a special aperitif however, in the form of a modified drivetrain that mashes up the 1x13sp SRAM Red XPLR gravel group set with a 12sp SRAM Red road cassette -  the aim being to give a tighter gear range for the very flat course. 

Image 1 of 3
The extra hole has been drilled on the derailleur's parallelogram cage, and a grub screw has been inserted.
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.