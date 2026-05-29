How to watch Giro d'Italia stage 19: All the broadcasters and streams for the queen stage in the Dolomites

Maglia rosa Jonas Vingegaard will be taking aim at another mountain stage victory on stage 19

You can follow all the action from stage 19 and the queen stage of the 2026 Giro d'Italia at Alleghe with live streaming around the world.

The Giro d'Italia is winding towards its conclusion in Milan on Sunday, May 31, but there's plenty of action to come before then, including Friday's queen stage of the race.

Stage 19 takes the peloton on a 151km ride through the Dolomites from Feltre to Alleghe with six classified climbs standing in the way. Major tests include the first-category Passo Duran, HC Passo Giau, and the second-category Passo Falzarego, while the closer is another second-category climb.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard will be looking to consolidate his maglia rosa lead ahead of his expected overall victory, while behind him, the likes of Felix Gall, Thymen Arensman, and Jai Hindley will do battle over the podium places.

Read on for all the details on how to watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia online, on TV, and wherever you are in the world.

Where to watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia for free

Stage 19 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia will be free to watch in Australia, Italy and Switzerland.

In Australia, it's free with English commentary thanks to SBS.

You can also catch the race for free live on Italian national broadcaster RAI and on Swiss streaming services RSI (Italian commentary) and SRF (German commentary).

Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your usual free stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia 2026 from anywhere in the world

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How to watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Stage 19 of the Giro through TNT Sports and HBO Max. It will go out on TNT Sports 1.

TNT Sports is your linear option, while live streaming is available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in the USA

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia is on HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.

How to watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in Canada

For Canadian viewers, it is the usual FloBikes to stream stage 19.

A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia in Australia

In Australia you can watch stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia for free on SBS.

Both races are being live-streamed on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia. If you are looking for linear coverage, each stage will be available on SBS Viceland.

Giro d'Italia stage 19 start and finish times

Stage 19 will start in Feltre at 12:30 local time. That's 11:30 BST, and 6:30 ET.

After 151km of racing, the stage is set to conclude at Alleghe at 17:12 local time – 16:12 BST, and 11:12 ET.