Is this Tadej Pogačar's new bike? Wild new Colnago 'Y1Rs' aero bike leaks online
We could see it launch in eight days, according to Colnago's Instagram feed
A crazy-looking Colnago bike has leaked online, complete with a massively staggered seat tube, Y-shaped cockpit, and what appears to be a super-short wheelbase.
On Thursday, Colnago posted a trio of images onto the ColnagoWorld Instagram account, teasing what appears to be a new bike.
As shown in the embedded post below, the only clue about the bike's intentions was a darkened silhouette of the front end of a bike, laid over the words 'built to defy wind'.
An apparent launch date of December 9 was also mentioned.
A post shared by COLNAGO (@colnagoworld)
A photo posted by on
It didn't give much away, but that front-on silhouette suggested the use of a seriously aero cockpit with a Y-shaped rising stem, sort of reminiscent of a hybrid between the Cervelo S5 cockpit, the Syncros Creston IC, and the old Aerofly 'hover' bar found on the Specialized Venge Vias.
But today, images have appeared on the ever-popular WeightWeenies forum showing a side-on and front-quarter image of what looks to be the same bike.
The source of the images are as yet unverified, but the Colnago logo is evident on the bike's down tube, along with Enve wheels and a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The Colnago logo also appears as a watermark in the corner, and in the opposite corner, a stylised 'Y1Rs'. The brand's last dedicated aero bike was simply titled the Concept, but given the similarities between Y1Rs and the brand's current race bike, the V3Rs, we predict this may be the new bike's model name.
Beneath that, the bike's apparent colour scheme is listed as 'Black/Holographic'.
Cyclingnews contacted Colnago for more information, but the brand refused to comment.
The leaked images show what looks to be the same Y-shaped cockpit, while the biggest standout feature is the severely staggered seat tube / seatpost junction.
As it travels upward from the bottom bracket, the seat tube tightly wraps around the rear wheel until it hits the seat stays. Those stays travel in a straight line from the rear axle, past the seat tube by around six to nine inches, creating a Canyon Inflite-esque kink in the top tube before continuing forward at a near horizontal trajectory to the head tube.
The seat tube continues upward from this kink, and appears to use a standard seatpost setup, rather than the seat mast found on the Trek Madone which uses a similar staggered seat tube design. Unlike the Madone, however, the seat tube is a solid tube. There is no IsoFlow-style hole.
At the front, the side-on image appears to show a bayonet-style head tube like the one found on the Cervelo S5, but given the front-quarter image suggests otherwise, this could simply be a trick of the reflection from the holographic paint.
The head tube itself is deep and highly profiled, likewise the front fork, and the down tube wraps tightly around the front wheel.
Given how tightly both wheels are shrouded by the frame, it suggests the bike may have a shorter wheelbase than the norm for Colnago, which normally come in a little longer than competitors, but until we see geometry charts we can't know for certain.
The down tube then steps downward in a Pinarello Dogma-esque fashion, in what appears to be a ploy to shield the down tube water bottle from onrushing airflow.
The bike pictured is fitted with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and what look to be Enve SES 6.7 wheels. Both of which are the choice of UAE Team Emirates, a decision it landed on after countless hours of wind tunnel testing with the Colnago V3Rs.
Black Friday weekend deals
It's Black Friday, and here at Cyclingnews our tech team has been hard at work uncovering the best deals. The top five for USA and UK readers are listed below.
USA:
- Magicshine SEEMEE300: Best rear light on the market with 25% off
- Continental GP5000 S TR: Best ever price on our benchmark tyre
- Rapha Core Rain Jacket II: 48% off with double discount
- Gore C5 Thermo Gloves: 25% off test winners
- Zwift Ride w/ Kickr Core: Zwift focussed smartbike with 20% off
UK:
- Magicshine SEEMEE300: Best rear light on the market with 30% off
- Continental GP5000 S TR: Best ever price on our benchmark tyre
- Rapha Core Rain Jacket II: 48% off with double discount
- Gore C5 Gore-Tex Gloves: 25% off lightweight waterproof gloves
- Zwift Ride w/ Kickr Core: Zwift focussed smartbike with 20% off
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.