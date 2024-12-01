Is this Tadej Pogačar's new bike? Wild new Colnago 'Y1Rs' aero bike leaks online

We could see it launch in eight days, according to Colnago's Instagram feed

A crazy-looking Colnago bike has leaked online, complete with a massively staggered seat tube, Y-shaped cockpit, and what appears to be a super-short wheelbase. 

On Thursday, Colnago posted a trio of images onto the ColnagoWorld Instagram account, teasing what appears to be a new bike. 

