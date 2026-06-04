Tour de Wallonie: Relief for Arnaud De Lie with hard-fought victory on stage 4

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Belgian overhauls Riley Sheehan at the line

Belgian Arnaud De Lie of Lotto-Intermarche celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour De Wallonie
Arnaud De Lie (Intermarché-Lotto) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) turned his week around with a late burst to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie, coming from behind to catch and pass late attacker Riley Sheehan (NSN) with a huge solo effort on the uphill finish in Eupen.

Sheehan had jumped clear in the hilly final kilometres of the 167km stage, leaving the peloton behind with 5.8km to run.

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Rider (Country) Team

Time

1

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Intermarché-Lotto

4:08:05

2

Riley Sheehan (USA) NSN

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Ben Oliver (NZl) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

0:00:04

4

Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar

0:00:07

5

Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

0:00:15

7

Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Daan Depuydt (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Kim Heiduk (Ger) Netcompany Ineos

Row 9 - Cell 2
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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