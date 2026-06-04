Tour de Wallonie: Relief for Arnaud De Lie with hard-fought victory on stage 4
Belgian overhauls Riley Sheehan at the line
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché) turned his week around with a late burst to victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Wallonie, coming from behind to catch and pass late attacker Riley Sheehan (NSN) with a huge solo effort on the uphill finish in Eupen.
Sheehan had jumped clear in the hilly final kilometres of the 167km stage, leaving the peloton behind with 5.8km to run.
The American looked on course to win the stage and snatch the race lead from Kim Heiduk (Netcompany Ineos), but the chasing group behind closed in during the final run to the line.
De Lie put down a massive acceleration from the peloton to fly past stage 2 winner Ben Oliver \|(Modern Adventure) and then pass Sheehan within sight of the line.
Sheehan took second place just behind home favourite De Lie, while Oliver came home in third at three seconds down
Results
#
Rider (Country) Team
Time
1
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Intermarché-Lotto
4:08:05
2
Riley Sheehan (USA) NSN
|Row 1 - Cell 2
3
Ben Oliver (NZl) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
0:00:04
4
Carlos Canal (Spa) Movistar
0:00:07
5
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 4 - Cell 2
6
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:15
7
Anders Foldager (Den) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 6 - Cell 2
8
Daan Depuydt (Bel) Baloise Verzekeringen - Het Poetsbureau Lions
|Row 7 - Cell 2
9
Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|Row 8 - Cell 2
10
Kim Heiduk (Ger) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 9 - Cell 2
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
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