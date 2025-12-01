Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ celebrates winning the 2025 Giro d'Italia Women for a second year in a row

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia Women 2026 overview Date May 30- June 7, 2026 Start location Cesenatico Finish location Saluzzo Distance 1,153.7km Category UCI Women's WorldTour Previous winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

General map of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women Route (Image credit: RCS)

2025 Giro d'Italia Women Information

The 2026 Giro d'Italia Women will be held from May 30-June 7, in a new slot in the women's WorldTour calendar, which connects it with the men's race rather than being held during the men's Tour de France.

The official race route was revealed in Rome on December 1 at the same time as the men's 2026 Giro d'Italia route. It is the third year that the event is organised by RCS Sport.

The women's Giro d'Italia route covers 1153.7km and starts in Marco Pantani's birthplace, Cesenatico and ends in Saluzzo, after climbing the mighty Colle delle Finestre gravel road on the way to Sestriere.

The route includes an individual time trial, two flat stages, three medium mountain stages, and two high mountain stages.

The Giro d'Italia Women is a long-running women's stage race which has carved a niche as one of the most prestigious women's events in the world.

The race will celebrate its 37th anniversary in 2026 and will include nine stages.

La Vuelta Femenina, the Giro d'Italia Women and the Tour de France Femmes are the three biggest stage races on the Women's WorldTour calendar. The Vuelta kicks off the women's Grand Tours in early May, while the Giro d'Italia will be held in early June in 2026, and the Tour de France Femmes is again at the end of July on the international calendar.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cyclingnews will highlight key feature stories ahead of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women, including the major talking points, exclusive interviews, race reports, news, analysis and photo galleries.

We also highlight the major contenders of the eight-day race and a look at the history of iconic ascents at the Giro d'Italia Women throughout its long-year history.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Giro d'Italia Women History

In the Giro d'Italia's more than three-decade-long history, some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.

Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guarnier won in 2016. Now retired Anna van der Breggen won the race four times, in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Two three-time winners, both from the Netherlands, are expected to be on the start this year: Marianne Vos (2011, 2012, 2014) and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023).

In 2024, Elisa Longo Borghini became the first Italian to win the Giro d'Italia Women since five-time winner Fabiana Luperini last won the title 16 years ago in 2008, and added her name to a list of compatriots to have won the race that also includes Maria Canins, Roberta Bonanomi, and Michela Fanini.

She won for a second consecutive time in 2025 and is expected to fight for a third victory in 2026.

2026 Giro d'Italia Women schedule