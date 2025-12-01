Giro d'Italia Women 2026
Everything you need to know about the Giro d'Italia Women's race, distances, host cities and schedule
Date
May 30- June 7, 2026
Start location
Cesenatico
Finish location
Saluzzo
Distance
1,153.7km
Category
UCI Women's WorldTour
Previous winner
2025 Giro d'Italia Women Information
The 2026 Giro d'Italia Women will be held from May 30-June 7, in a new slot in the women's WorldTour calendar, which connects it with the men's race rather than being held during the men's Tour de France.
The official race route was revealed in Rome on December 1 at the same time as the men's 2026 Giro d'Italia route. It is the third year that the event is organised by RCS Sport.
The women's Giro d'Italia route covers 1153.7km and starts in Marco Pantani's birthplace, Cesenatico and ends in Saluzzo, after climbing the mighty Colle delle Finestre gravel road on the way to Sestriere.
The route includes an individual time trial, two flat stages, three medium mountain stages, and two high mountain stages.
The Giro d'Italia Women is a long-running women's stage race which has carved a niche as one of the most prestigious women's events in the world.
The race will celebrate its 37th anniversary in 2026 and will include nine stages.
La Vuelta Femenina, the Giro d'Italia Women and the Tour de France Femmes are the three biggest stage races on the Women's WorldTour calendar. The Vuelta kicks off the women's Grand Tours in early May, while the Giro d'Italia will be held in early June in 2026, and the Tour de France Femmes is again at the end of July on the international calendar.
Giro d'Italia Women History
In the Giro d'Italia's more than three-decade-long history, some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.
Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guarnier won in 2016. Now retired Anna van der Breggen won the race four times, in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2021.
Two three-time winners, both from the Netherlands, are expected to be on the start this year: Marianne Vos (2011, 2012, 2014) and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023).
In 2024, Elisa Longo Borghini became the first Italian to win the Giro d'Italia Women since five-time winner Fabiana Luperini last won the title 16 years ago in 2008, and added her name to a list of compatriots to have won the race that also includes Maria Canins, Roberta Bonanomi, and Michela Fanini.
She won for a second consecutive time in 2025 and is expected to fight for a third victory in 2026.
2026 Giro d'Italia Women schedule
Stage
Date
Start/Finish
Distance
Stage 1
May 30, 2026
Cesenatico-Ravenna
139 km
Stage 2
May 31, 2026
Roncade H-Farm-Caorle
146 km
Stage 3
June 1, 2026
Bibione-Buja
154 km
Stage 4
June 2, 2026
Belluno-Nevegal Tudor ITT
12.7 km
Stage 5
June 3, 2026
Longarone-Santo Stefano di Cadore
138 km
Stage 6
June 4, 2026
Ala-Brescello
155 km
Stage 7
June 5, 2026
Sorbolo Mezzani-Salice Terme
165 km
Stage 8
June 6, 2026
Rivoli-Sestriere
101 km
Stage 9
June 7, 2026
Saluzzo-Saluzzo
143 km
