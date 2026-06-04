'I don't think I've ever had a harder day on the bike' - Lauren Dickson impresses in Giro d'Italia mountain domestique role for Demi Vollering

Lauren Dickson of Great Britain (L) and Demi Vollering of Netherlands (2L) and Team FDJ United-SUEZ during the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women

Scotland's Lauren Dickson confirmed her WorldTour climbing talents on the first big mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia Women, joining the early break of the day and then setting a high pace on the climb to drop Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and set up FDJ United-SUEZ leader Demi Vollering for victory.

"It's incredible to see what she's able to do in her first-ever Grand Tour, " Vollering said of the 26-year-old Scot, who raced on the road for the first time in 2024 after competing as a triathlete and trail runner.

Dickson made sure she was in the 30-rider attack that formed on the early climbs and was even virtual race leader at one point, forcing SD Worx-Protime to work to protect Anna Van der Breggen's maglia rosa.

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That set up Vollering's attack and Dickson dropped back to help on the decisive Costa climb, helping drop Reusser and Elisa Longo Borghini before Vollering made the key selection and then won the sprint.

Dickson lost time after her huge effort but her performance earned her praise and attention.

"I'm so pleased, we had a plan and we all worked so hard for it, every single one of us really committed," Dickson told Eurosport post-stage.

"At the start, Eva, Ally, Amber - everybody was trying to make the breakaway. When it went, we couldn't believe our luck. Then Demi's legs don't fail.

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"We really wanted to test everybody and see where they were at because ultimately we need to take some time back. We've got more days to do but there's no time like the present."

Dickson only began racing locally in Scotland in 2024. She won the prestigious Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix in 2025 and was third overall at the Tour of Norway against WorldTour riders.

FDJ United-SUEZ quickly offered Dickson a contract and she finished third overall third overall at Itzulia Women and second at the Vuelta Extremadura Féminas, earning her spot in the team for the Giro d'Italia Women in the process.

She was sixth in the mountain time trial, confirming her climbing ability and will surely play a vital role in Vollering's attempt to win the Giro Women in the final mountain stages and especially on Saturday when the race climbs the gravel roads of the Colle delle Finestre.

"I feel pretty shattered but I think we're in really good form. The coaching team planned it well to make sure I peaked for this race. I don't think I've ever had a harder day on the bike but I'm happy," she said.

"I am riding this race entirely for Demi. We want to win this Giro with her."