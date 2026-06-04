'I don't think I've ever had a harder day on the bike' - Lauren Dickson impresses in Giro d'Italia mountain domestique role for Demi Vollering

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26-year-old Scot became virtual race leader on stage 5 before dropping Reusser and Longo Borghini on late climbs

Lauren Dickson of Great Britain (L) and Demi Vollering of Netherlands (2L) and Team FDJ United - SUEZ during the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women
Lauren Dickson of Great Britain (L) and Demi Vollering of Netherlands (2L) and Team FDJ United-SUEZ during the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland's Lauren Dickson confirmed her WorldTour climbing talents on the first big mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia Women, joining the early break of the day and then setting a high pace on the climb to drop Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and set up FDJ United-SUEZ leader Demi Vollering for victory.

"It's incredible to see what she's able to do in her first-ever Grand Tour, " Vollering said of the 26-year-old Scot, who raced on the road for the first time in 2024 after competing as a triathlete and trail runner.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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