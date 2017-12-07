Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2017-2018 team training camps
Our guide to the biggest team camps from the off-season
Keep abreast of all the latest information related to professional cycling team training camps as WorldTour and Pro-Continental squads prepare for the 2018 road season.
Keep on clicking back for the latest feature articles, news, interviews, tech, video and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities as we update this page over the next few months.
AG2R La Mondiale
The AG2R La Mondiale team gathered in Vaujany in the French Alps in November for its first off-season camp ahead of the winter. The action-packed camp was full of fencing, rock climbing and running. The team said goodbye to Christophe Riblon who is retiring, and hello to new recruits including Tony Gallopin.
- Fencing, rock climbing, running - AG2R's action-packed winter camp
- Gallopin to join AG2R La Mondiale for 2018
- Riblon retires after failing to find new contract for 2018
- AG2R La Mondiale reveal new kit design for 2018
- AG2R La Mondiale claims 100 million Euro benefit from sponsoring team
Movistar Team
Movistar held a short fall training camp in Mallorca from November 16-19. Team members, sponsors, and the 30 cyclists who signed up for the first cyclosportive Training Camp held at the Rafa Nadal Academy, convened for the ride in sunny skies and covered three routes on offer. Over 300km was covered along with discussions between the WorldTour riders and guests, and wine tasting.
- Landa: I've got unfinished business at the Giro
- Valverde: It won't be long before I start winning again
- Movistar ready to send Valverde, Landa and Quintana to Tour de France
- Quintana: Another Giro-Tour double bid will be possible
- Movistar completes reduced roster for 2018
- Winner Anacona ready for his own shot at glory
- Quintana, Landa, and Movistar's leadership selection
- Unzue: We want Landa to become Spanish cycling's standard-bearer
- Movistar present men's and women's teams in Madrid
- Updated colours for Movistar bikes in 2018
- Landa: I have to pursue my goals
UAE Team Emirates
The riders and staff of the 2018 UAE Team Emirates met in Lugano in early November for its first meeting ahead of the upcoming season. The riders and staff accomplished an excursion up Mount Tamaro. Along with the team bonding activities, rider and management sat down to plan out the upcoming race season ahead.
- UAE Team Emirates hike towards 2018 - Gallery, Video
- UAE Team Emirates confirm 25-rider squad for 2018
- Saronni: We've signed Martin and Aru but we won't stand still
- Kristoff: I have no regrets about World Championships
- Fabio Aru signs for UAE Team Emirates
- Aru could join Dan Martin and Kristoff in UAE Tour de France super team
- Wind tunnel time for UAE Team Emirates - Gallery
- Mohoric: It has been tough, but I would do it all again
- Aru and Kristoff headline UAE Team Emirates training camp - Gallery
Israel Cycling Academy
Israel Cycling Academy put down their base training with a two-day hike, midnight martial arts and plenty of team bonding in Israel. The Pro Continental outfit recently signed former BMC rider Ben Hermans to join a growing roster that includes sprinter Kristian Sbaragli, WorldTour veteran Ruben Plaza, Norwegians Sondre Holst Enger and August Jensen, Nathan Earle, and first-ever Turkish professional Ahmet Orken.
- Israel Cycling Academy hike to Jerusalem – Gallery
- Cycling Academy Team announces partnership with Israeli Ministry of Tourism
- Nathan Earle signs two-year deal with Israel Cycling Academy
- Israel Cycling Academy complete 2018 roster with Omer Goldstein
- Hermans: I don't have an excuse anymore
- Israel Cycling Academy's team issue De Rosa Protos - Gallery
- Zak Dempster aiming to broaden his horizons in 2018
- Raim: I want to get faster in 2018
- Israel Cycling Academy redesign 2018 jersey
- Israeli riders address Cycling Academy opportunities - Q&A
- Orken makes 'heartbreaking' decision to leave Israel Cycling Academy
Polartec-Kometa
New Continental team Polartec-Kometa travelled to Arizona for its fall training camp in the warm climate of Arizona. The team is run by recently retired Alberto Contador and directed by Ivan Basso and is the feeder program for Trek-Segafredo. The camp wrapped up with a ride to the top of Mt. Lemmon on November 19.
- Contador and Basso present Polartec-Kometa Continental squad - News Shorts
- Contador and Polartec-Kometa tackle Mt. Lemmon – Gallery
- Alberto Contador and Polartec-Kometa cowboy up in Arizona – Gallery
- Contador: It was the right time to retire
- Contador-backed Polartec-Kometa team about more than wins
Nippo Vini Fantini
Nippo Vini Fantini kicked off its 2018 campaign with a fall training camp at the La Chiave dei Trabocchi hotel in San Vito Chietino, Italy, from November 20-24. The five-day camp was meant to introduce the new schedule and set season goals.
- Nippo Vini Fantini set 2018 season goals at Italian training camp – Gallery
- Cunego to retire after 2018 Giro d'Italia
Katusha-Alpecin
The new-look Katusha-Alpecin team assembled in Mallorca, Spain for its 2018 team presentation and launch ahead of its first training camp for the new season. The full 26-rider team was in attendance, with the new riders receiving special allowance to wear the new kit for the presentation. They will, however, return to wearing their 2017 team kit until January 1.
- Lefevere allows Kittel to wear Katusha kit to highlight UCI 'hypocrisy'
- Marcel Kittel's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX - Gallery
- Katusha-Alpecin unveil 2018 team kit
- Zakarin to target Tour de France GC in 2018
- Dowsett: Give me three months' notice and I can break the Hour Record
- Restrepo looks to seize more opportunities in 2018
- Alex Dowsett's 2018 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX - Gallery
Bahrain-Merida
Bahrain-Merida have started preparations for the 2018 season with a team camp on the Croatian island of Hvar in the Adriatic Sea. Along with plenty of riding time, the training camp is an important two-week period for the riders to dial in their positions on their road and time trial bikes, try on new kit, and acquaint themselves with new teammates and tactics. With the full Bahrain-Merida team in attendance for the camp, the race programmes for the year are likely to be finalised.
- Bahrain-Merida head to Croatia for training camp - Gallery
- Navardauskas back to 100 per cent after heart surgery
- Colbrelli targets major Classics win in 2018
- Haussler: I'm living 100 per cent for cycling
- Nibali: I will have more support at 2018 Tour de France
- Sonny Colbrelli's 2018 Merida Reacto – Gallery
BMC Racing Team
For it's major training camp of the off-season, dubbed '#2018kickoff', the entire BMC squad has come together in Denia, Spain. During the team camp, BMC revealed its new kit for the 2018 season, disc equipped race bikes, preliminary race programmes, while riders and staff acquainted themselves with new teammates and sponsor equipment,
- Van Garderen to support Porte at Tour de France
- Greg Van Avermaet's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc - Gallery
- BMC Racing unveil 2018 team kit
- Rohan Dennis confirms GC focus for 2018 Giro d'Italia
- Ochowicz can't guarantee BMC will continue after 2018
- Ochowicz: Van Garderen will win a stage race before the Tour de France
- Review of the year and interviews with Porte and van Garderen - Podcast
- Gerrans: I'm not racing with unfinished business
- Tejay van Garderen's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc – Gallery
- Roelandts: I'm more than just a replacement for Oss
Bora-Hansgrohe
Like many of its WorldTour peers, Bora-Hansgrohe also headed to sunny Spain for a pre-season training camp and launch ahead of the 2018 season.
