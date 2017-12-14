Movistar present men's and women's teams in Madrid

Image 1 of 8 Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 2 of 8 Endura showed off the 2018 Movistar Team jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 8 Both Movistar teams were presented together (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 4 of 8 The men and women's Movistar teams on stage (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 5 of 8 Movistar's three leaders - Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana and Mikel Landa (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 6 of 8 Mikel Landa waves while wearing the new Movistar kit (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 7 of 8 Alejandro Valverde ride onto the stage (Image credit: Team Movistar) Image 8 of 8 The 2018 Movistar jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Movistar showcased their WorldTour men's and new UCI women's teams at an official presentation in Madrid at the headquarters of parent company Telefónica on Thursday.

A total of 35 riders, 25 men and 10 women, sat on stage wearing the all-new light blue jersey, made by Scottish manufacturer Endura, with its title sponsor’s iconic 'M' logo in white across the chest, matching the company's new image.

Movistar will embark on its eighth year under the company's sponsorship of the men's team. Team management announced in September that it would also support a women's program for the first time next year.

Both teams will have the same technical support, equipment with Canyon bikes and the same Endura kit. Though the colour of the jersey has changed, the bib shorts will remain a darker navy blue.

Movistar WorldTour team roster for 2018: Andrey Amador (CRC), Winner Anacona (COL), Jorge Arcas, Carlos Barbero, Daniele Bennati (ITA), Carlos Betancur (COL), Nuno Bico (POR), Richard Carapaz (ECU), Héctor Carretero, Jaime Castrillo, Víctor de la Parte, Imanol Erviti, Rubén Fernández, Mikel Landa, Nelson Oliveira (POR), Antonio Pedrero, Dayer Quintana (COL), Nairo Quintana (COL), José Joaquín Rojas, Jaime Rosón, Eduardo Sepúlveda (ARG), Marc Soler, Jasha Süttlerlin (GER), Rafa Valls, Alejandro Valverde. Sports directors: José Luis Arrieta, Chente García Acosta, José Luis Jaimerena, Pablo Lastras.

Movistar UCI Women's team roster for 2018: Aude Biannic (FRA), Mavi García, Alicia González, Malgorzata Jasinska (POL), Lorena Llamas, Eider Merino, Rachel Neylan (AUS), Lourdes Oyarbide, Gloria Rodríguez, Alba Teruel. Sports director: Jorge Sanz.