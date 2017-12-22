Trending

Review of the year and interviews with Porte and van Garderen - Podcast

The highlights, lowlights and everything in between

Richie Porte (BMC)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've a bumper edition of the Cyclingnews podcast as we look back and review the 2017 race season, while we also hear from Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen from the BMC Racing team camp, with exclusive interviews with both riders.

We also run through the week of news and the developments in the Chris Froome case.

Ed Pickering from Procycling and Daniel Benson from Cyclingnews then look back at the year of racing and pick out the highlights, lowlights and everything in between.

Richie Porte opens up abut his Tour de France ambitions and the transfer policies, while van Garderen talks about his unfinished business in pro cycling and why he's returning to the Tour de France for the first time since 2016.