Fencing, rock climbing, running - AG2R's action-packed winter camp

Image 1 of 19 Does any other team enjoy such amazing scenery on its camps (Image credit: www.ypmedias.com) Image 2 of 19 Romain Bardet with team manager Vincent Lavenu and new recruit Tony Gallopin in the hotel (Image credit: Oisans Tourisme @OisansT) Image 3 of 19 Those doing the Tour Down Under in January head out on the mountain bikes (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale @AG2RLMCyclisme ) Image 4 of 19 Riders kept their fitness up with a range of activities (Image credit: www.ypmedias.com) Image 5 of 19 Samuel Dumoulin looked the part as a fencer (Image credit: www.ypmedias.com) Image 6 of 19 (Image credit: www.ypmedias.com) Image 7 of 19 Romain Bardet is a natural climber (Image credit: www.ypmedias.com) Image 8 of 19 One of the more terrifying activities (Image credit: www.ypmedias.com) Image 9 of 19 Mathias Frank leads the trail run (Image credit: www.ypmedias.com) Image 10 of 19 A fond farewell to Christophe Riblon, who is retiring (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 11 of 19 Riders were also on media duty (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 12 of 19 Full team photo (Image credit: Oisans Tourisme @OisansT) Image 13 of 19 There's already a blanket of snow in the Alps (Image credit: Oisans Tourisme @OisansT) Image 14 of 19 Riders placing plenty of trust in their teammates (Image credit: Oisans Tourisme @OisansT) Image 15 of 19 More fencing (Image credit: Oisans Tourisme @OisansT) Image 16 of 19 Rare upper body work for the riders (Image credit: Oisans Tourisme @OisansT) Image 17 of 19 Axel Domont and Clement Chevrier arrive for the camp (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 18 of 19 Nico Denz doesn't neglect the upper body (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 19 of 19 Sam Dumoulin tries his hand at fencing (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale)

The AG2R La Mondiale team gathered in Vaujany in the French Alps this week for its first off-season camp of the winter, and it was action-packed as ever, with a range of activities on offer for the riders.

Fencing, trail running, rock climbing, mountain biking, and hiking was all on offer for the riders as they enjoyed the surroundings of one of the most picturesque training camp locations in professional cycling.

The team said goodbye to Christophe Riblon who is retiring, and hello to new recruits including Tony Gallopin.

The team will hold two further camps this winter, in December and January - though in the rather more mundane - albeit much warmer - setting of the south east of Spain.

