Fencing, rock climbing, running - AG2R's action-packed winter camp

French team gathers in the Alps for team building camp
The AG2R La Mondiale team gathered in Vaujany in the French Alps this week for its first off-season camp of the winter, and it was action-packed as ever, with a range of activities on offer for the riders.
Fencing, trail running, rock climbing, mountain biking, and hiking was all on offer for the riders as they enjoyed the surroundings of one of the most picturesque training camp locations in professional cycling.