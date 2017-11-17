Trending

Israel Cycling Academy hike to Jerusalem - Gallery

Riders bond through camping and midnight martial arts

Israel Cycling Academy hike together on a bonding trip to Jerusalem
(Image credit: Velo Images)
Zak Dempster looks at the names of the Righteous among the nations while listening to the tour guide
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Cristiano de Rosa takes a picture of the children in their new kits
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Co-owner Sylvan Adams speaks at the team presentation
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders show off their new kit for 2018
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Team manager Ran Margaliot speaking at the
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Gino Bartali's name in the list names of the Righteous among the nations
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders test out some city bikes
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Co-owner Ron Baron talking at a press conference in Tel Aviv
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
A press conference was held in Tel Aviv where riders were awarded status as 'Ambassadors for Peace in Sport'
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The children got to test out their new bicycles with some assistance from the riders
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Ruben Plaza helps one of the children put on a helmet
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders pose with the students after the ceremony
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Hamish Schreurs enjoys the ride as the riders focus on team work with stretcher carrying
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Team manager Ran Margaliot talks to the team
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders try to build up some energy on their walk with some early morning shouting
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
After a press conference in Tel Aviv, the riders give some city bikes a good going over
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Co-owner Sylvan Adams talks during a press conference in Tel Aviv
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Co-owners Ron Baron and Sylvan Adams given certificates for 'ambassadors for peace' at the Peres Centre for Peace
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Ben Hermans with his certificate
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Turkish rider Ahmet Orken was awarded a certificate naming him an 'Ambassador for Peace in Sport' along with his teammates
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
A press conference at the Peres Center for Peace
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders and staff were blessed with good weather all week
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Riders pray at the Western Wall
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Israel Cycling Academy practising martial arts at team camp
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Israel Cycling Academy ready to start the long hike to Jerusalem
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Israel Cycling Academy bond on camping trip to Jerusalem
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders and staff from the Israel Cycling Academy before the start of their walk to Jerusalem
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Ahmet Orken attempts to run around a rope held up by his new team
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Luis Lemus and Aviv Yechezkel tuck into lunch
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Team manager Ran Margaliot talks to the team when they arrive at their overnight spot
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Riders were woken from their sleep for a midnight martial arts class
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Ben Hermans and Dennis van Winden do some self defense in a midnight Krav Maga lesson
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The team poses in front of the Western Wall
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders learn about some of the victims of the Holocaust
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The team is given a tour of the Yad Vishem Holocaust Rememberence Centre
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders listen to a guided tour of the Yad Vishem Holocaust Rememberence Centre
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
The riders do some team building with stretcher exercises
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Tents are emptied before dawn for the final stretch of the walk to Jerusalem
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Tyler Williams running away during one of the games played en route
(Image credit: Brian Hodes/VeloImages)
Israel Cycling Academy riders enjoy team camp in Israel
(Image credit: Velo Images)
Israel Cycling Academy rider hike for two days to Jerusalem at team camp
(Image credit: Velo Images)
Israel Cycling Academy having fun bonding during team camp in Israel
(Image credit: Velo Images)
Israel Cycling Academy's hungry riders grab some food on a team camping trip
(Image credit: Velo Images)

There may still be a few weeks left of 2017 but teams are already setting down the base for their 2018 campaigns. The Israel Cycling Academy is no different and they have headed to their native Israel for a team bonding camp.

After stepping up to Pro Continental level at the start of the year and with a Giro d'Italia start looking more than likely, the team has made some big changes to its staff as well as its line-up. Ben Hermans is the team's biggest signing for 2018 as he moves from the BMC Racing set-up after four years.

The Belgian is joined by sprinter Kristian Sbaragli, WorldTour veteran Ruben Plaza, Norwegians Sondre Holst Enger and August Jensen, Nathan Earle, and first-ever Turkish professional Ahmet Orken.

 