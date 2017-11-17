Israel Cycling Academy hike to Jerusalem - Gallery

Riders bond through camping and midnight martial arts
There may still be a few weeks left of 2017 but teams are already setting down the base for their 2018 campaigns. The Israel Cycling Academy is no different and they have headed to their native Israel for a team bonding camp.
After stepping up to Pro Continental level at the start of the year and with a Giro d'Italia start looking more than likely, the team has made some big changes to its staff as well as its line-up. Ben Hermans is the team's biggest signing for 2018 as he moves from the BMC Racing set-up after four years.
The Belgian is joined by sprinter Kristian Sbaragli, WorldTour veteran Ruben Plaza, Norwegians Sondre Holst Enger and August Jensen, Nathan Earle, and first-ever Turkish professional Ahmet Orken.
