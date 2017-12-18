Tejay van Garderen's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc – Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Tejay van Garderen's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 20 A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 drivetrain (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 20 "BMC will run the Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels in 2018, with a variety of rim depths, and disc or rim brake options" (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 20 A closer look at the seat stay junction (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 20 The BMC is equipped with 160mm rotors front and 140mm rotors at the rear (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 20 The thru-axles use hex keys to tighten/remove and may cause slight delays during wheel changes in a race scenario (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 20 A look at the rear disc brake (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 20 Dura-Ace R9120 disc brake calipers use brake pads with fins to help with heat dissipation (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 20 ,"The non-drive side crank of the Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P crankset, which features power readings on both sides of the crankset" (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 20 The disc-equipped bikes are built with thru-axles (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 20 For the 2018 season BMC have switched from SRM power meters to Shimano's integrated power meter cranksets (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 20 Van Garderen runs a 130mm BMC Integrated Cockpit System stem (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 20 Internal cable routing through the stem enables any adjustments without removing the cables (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 20 "The Teammachine SLR01 is designed to enable Di2, mechanical or wireless groupsets, while retaining a clean design" (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 20 A detailed look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 shifters (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 20 The American's name adorns the top tube (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 20 Van Garderen opts for the popular Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 20 Disc brakes ensure a clean looking seat stay junction (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 20 BMC Racing use colour coordinated Elite bottle cages and team bidons (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 20 Contrasting white letters on the saddle match the overall design of the BMC (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

BMC launched the latest Teammachine frameset ahead of the Tour de France in June, and in preparation for the 2018 season BMC Racing Team have been training on disc brake equipped versions of the bike with a view to potentially race on the platforms next year.

BMC Racing Team and FDJ were the only two WorldTour teams to not have a disc brake bike frameset registered with the UCI before the end of the 2017 season. However, with BMC having launched the Teammachine SLR01 in a rim and disc brake version, and Lapierre (which provides FDJ with bikes) also launching a disc version of the Classics focused Pulsium model this year, it is expected to see the two teams register the bikes with the UCI come the new year.

Last week, Tejay van Garderen confirmed his plans to ride the Tour de France next season for the first time since 2016 in support of overall contender Richie Porte.

Earlier this year, Van Garderen rode the Giro d'Italia with a memorable stage victory as well as finishing in 10th place at the Vuelta a Espana later in the year.

Van Garderen's BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc has the complement of a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 hydraulic disc/electronic groupset, including the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter crankset and R9100 series pedals.

The US-registered team also run the latest Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheelsets, which come in a variety of rim depths and available as disc brake or rim brake options. The wheels are paired with Vittoria tubular tyres.

The updated frameset features an Integrated Cockpit System (ICS) stem, which allows for internal cable routing for the hydraulic cables and electronic wires. The stem is paired with 3T Ernova handlebars, complete with 3T Corius handlebar tape.

Italian brands Fizik and Elite provide the saddle and bottle cages, respectively, completing the build.

Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01 disc-specific

Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01 premium carbon disc-specific

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 160mm RT99-S rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 with 140mm RT99-A-SS rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 disc, C40

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: 3T Ernova Ltd Stealth

Stem: BMC ICS 01 integrated cockpit design

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01 D premium carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Other accessories: SRM Speed sensor