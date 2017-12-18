Tejay van Garderen's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc – Gallery
Shimano power meter and disc brakes on updated climbing machine
BMC launched the latest Teammachine frameset ahead of the Tour de France in June, and in preparation for the 2018 season BMC Racing Team have been training on disc brake equipped versions of the bike with a view to potentially race on the platforms next year.
BMC Racing Team and FDJ were the only two WorldTour teams to not have a disc brake bike frameset registered with the UCI before the end of the 2017 season. However, with BMC having launched the Teammachine SLR01 in a rim and disc brake version, and Lapierre (which provides FDJ with bikes) also launching a disc version of the Classics focused Pulsium model this year, it is expected to see the two teams register the bikes with the UCI come the new year.
Last week, Tejay van Garderen confirmed his plans to ride the Tour de France next season for the first time since 2016 in support of overall contender Richie Porte.
Earlier this year, Van Garderen rode the Giro d'Italia with a memorable stage victory as well as finishing in 10th place at the Vuelta a Espana later in the year.
Van Garderen's BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc has the complement of a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 hydraulic disc/electronic groupset, including the new Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter crankset and R9100 series pedals.
The US-registered team also run the latest Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheelsets, which come in a variety of rim depths and available as disc brake or rim brake options. The wheels are paired with Vittoria tubular tyres.
The updated frameset features an Integrated Cockpit System (ICS) stem, which allows for internal cable routing for the hydraulic cables and electronic wires. The stem is paired with 3T Ernova handlebars, complete with 3T Corius handlebar tape.
Italian brands Fizik and Elite provide the saddle and bottle cages, respectively, completing the build.
Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01 disc-specific
Fork: BMC Teammachine SLR01 premium carbon disc-specific
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9120 with 160mm RT99-S rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 with 140mm RT99-A-SS rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 disc, C40
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: 3T Ernova Ltd Stealth
Stem: BMC ICS 01 integrated cockpit design
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01 D premium carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
Other accessories: SRM Speed sensor
