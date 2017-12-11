Greg Van Avermaet's 2018 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Greg Van Avermaet's BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 17 The seat clamp of the BMC Teammachine is tightened on the internal junction of the seat tube and top tube (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 17 BMC run 140mm disc brake rotors at the rear of the bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 17 The team will use Shimano's power meter in 2018 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 17 Elite provide the bottles and Cannibal bottle cages (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 17 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C40 wheels for the Olympic champion (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 17 The Teammachine SLR01 is designed for use with 25mm tyres, but has room for 28mm (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 17 Subtle details adorn the top tube (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 17 An integrated cockpit system allows front end adjustment while keeping the cables hidden away (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 17 The BMC Teammachine SLR01 disc is optimised for 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm at the rear (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 17 The ultra-light 'skeleton' rear derailleur hanger (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 17 A closer look at the 53/39 Dura-Ace R9100-P series crankset, with Shimano's new power meter (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 17 The BMC is paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 electronic groupset with hydraulic disc brakes (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 17 The bike is equipped with 160mm disc rotors on the front wheel (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 17 Marking the seat post allows for quick and easy bike setup for team mechanics (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 17 Van Avermaet opts for an all black Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 17 Disc brakes result in clean seat stays and fork crowns (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Ahead of the 2018 season, Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet has been testing the BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc at a BMC Racing Team training camp in Denia, Spain.

The disc brake version of BMC's flagship race bike was launched alongside the rim brake model ahead of the Tour de France last summer, but the team has yet to use it in a race.

BMC Racing has also committed to using a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset for 2018, with Shimano's new integrated power meter. In 2017, BMC Racing used SRM power meters and head units.

BMC designed the Teammachine SLR01 with near identical geometry for both the rim brake and disc brake versions of the frame, meaning their riders can switch between the frames with minimal handling differences.

While disc brakes will perform well in the often wet and muddy conditions of the spring Classics, Van Avermaet's bread and butter, the complications that occur with getting wheel changes from neutral services and even team mechanics may restrict their use in the bigger one-day races.

Tom Boonen famously took the first professional road win on disc brakes at the start of the 2017 season, but chose to race his final Paris-Roubaix on a rim brake version of the Specialized Roubaix, which is not yet available for consumers.

It is understood the UCI allowed special dispensation for the prototype bike that failed during the race for Niki Terpstra, causing the former winner to crash out.

Last season, Greg Van Avermaet won Paris-Roubaix on the more endurance focused BMC Granfondo RBX frameset equipped with 30mm Vittoria tubular tyres. While the Teammachine SLR01 has tyre clearances up to 28mm and could work on the cobbled bergs of Flanders, the brutal cobbles of Roubaix may be too much for the more aggressive Teammachine frame.

The Teammachine SLR01 disc is optimised for 160mm rotors on the front and 140mm on the rear, although it can accommodate 160mm at the rear.

Alongside the BMC and Shimano components, Van Avermaet runs 3T Ernova Ltd Stealth carbon handlebars and an all-black Fizik Antares saddle.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the Olympic champion's bike.

Full Specification

Frame: BMC Teammachine SLR01 disc-specific

Fork: Teammachine SLR01 premium carbon disc specific

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9170 with 160mm RT99-S rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace BR-R9170 with 140mm RT99-A-SS rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170, 11-28

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with integrated power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C40

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: 3T Ernova Ltd Stealth

Stem: BMC ICS 01 integrated cockpit design

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: BMC Teammachine SLR01 D premium carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal