Manzana Postobon confirms 2018 squad

Image 1 of 5 The wildcard Manzana Posotbon team on the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Hernán Aguirre (Manzana Postobon) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Bernardo Suaza (Manzana Postobon) attacking (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fernando Orjuela (Manzana Postobon) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Fabio Duarte (Colombia) looks comfortable on the Monte Grappa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colombian Pro-Continental team Manzana Postobon has confirmed a 17-rider roster for the 2018 season. Taking on a Pro-Continental license in 2016, the team made its Vuelta a Espana debut this year, almost 30 year's after the first Manzana team, and enjoyed a racing programme across South America, Europe and Asia.

For 2018, the team has made just two signings with Fabio Duarte and Jordán Parra joining from Continental EPM squad. Duarte, 31, brings his experience to the squad and the ambition of re-finding his form from his previous Pro-Continental stints with Androni, Geox and Team Colombia. Parra, 23, comes onboard as a sprinter and support for fellow fastman Juan Sebastian Molano.

From the 2017 squad, Spainraid Antonio Piedra is the sole rider who won't continue with Manzana Postobon team management keen to ensure a sense of continuity within the squad and back its young developing riders.

While the team's 2018 calendar is yet to be finalised with Manzana Postobon to rely on race invites for WorldTour events for example, the team will focus on Europe and South American. The new 2.1 Colombia Oro y Paz stage race in February is to be the team's first race of the new season.

Along the roster changes, Luisa Fernanda Ríos leaves the squad at the end of 2017 with Alejandro Restrepo taking on the team manager role.

2018 Manzana Postobon team roster: Fabio Duarte, Jordán Arley Parra, Sebastián Molano Benavides, Juan Pablo Villegas, Jetse Bol, Ricardo Vilela, Hernando Bohórquez, Bernardo Suaza, Fernando Orjuela, Yecid Sierra, Juan Felipe Osorio, Aldemar Reyes Ortega, Hernán Aguirre Calpa, Wilmar Andrés Paredes, Sergio Higuita, Jhojan García and Juan José Amador.