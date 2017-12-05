AG2R La Mondiale reveal new kit design for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Romain Bardet shows off the new AG2R La Mondiale kit (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 2 of 5 Members of the AG2R La Mondiale cycling team ride their bikes during a training session in Saint-Lo a day before the start of the 2016 Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Romain Bardet picks up a bidon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Romain Bardet and AG2R La Mondiale team manager Vincent Lavenu (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

AG2R La Mondiale have unveiled a new design for their 2018 kit. The French team has kept the same colours - those of their title sponsor - but drastically changed the layout for next year. The new design comes as they switch kit sponsor from GSG to Rosti Maglificio.

The team's general classification leader, and former Tour de France runner-up, Romain Bardet modelled the new kit in a photo and video on social media.

This year's jersey was predominantly white with one brown and one blue sleeve, and the AG2R La Mondiale logo slapped all over the front and the back of the jersey. With many other teams switching to white for 2018, AG2R La Mondiale has moved away from the colour with just a stripe of white across the chest and the corresponding section of the sleeves.

The shoulder section of the jersey is brown while the predominant colour is blue, which fills the bottom half of the jersey. Fans may be pleased or dismayed to know that the brown shorts are here to stay for another year.

Sponsor logos are a bit more minimal with the title sponsor across the chest strap, the shorts and the shoulders, and the logo appearing on each sleeve. Bike sponsor Factor has a small spot at the top of the chest and along the jersey flanks.