Bora-Hansgrohe reveal 2018 kit design

Image 1 of 7 Marcus Burghardt models the Bora-Hansgrohe 2018 kit (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 2 of 7 Bora founder Willi Bruckbauer and Hansgrohe chairman Thorsten Klapproth (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 3 of 7 A look at the back of the 2018 Bora-Hansgrohe team kit (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 4 of 7 The 2018 Bora-Hansgrohe team (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 5 of 7 Peter Sagan was again the star of the show at the team presentation (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 6 of 7 Rudi Selig models the kit before the team presentation (Image credit: BORA - hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 7 of 7 The 2018 Sportful Bora-Hansgrohe team kit (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe held their 2018 team presentation at Hansgrohe headquarters in Schiltach, Germany on Thursday, revealing their team kit design for next season.

Peter Sagan took centre-stage in his rainbow jersey while his 2018 teammates showed off the new black, aquamarine and white colours.

The modern design includes a chevron fade from aquamarine to white on the lower half of the jersey. Shorts are black with an aquamarine edge. The new kit is produced by Sportful who replace Specialized.

"We are proud to be a sponsor of BORA - hansgrohe, which means being a sponsor of a team at the very highest level, with the strongest rider in the world," said Giuseppe Bovo, Sportful's brand manager. "For Sportful, it's gratifying to see professionals come back and choose us again because of the quality and the attention that we devote to every garment. It's a responsibility that we intend to honor to the best of our ability."

During the presentation, team manager Ralph Denk reflected on the 2017 season and outlined the goals for 2018.

The crash in Flanders, the punctures in Roubaix, then the Tour - a lot of times we had to fight back. But taking over 30 wins in our first WorldTour season, and being one of just three teams that could win at least one stage in every Grand Tour, makes me proud. I think we achieved a lot," said Denk.

"We want to win one of the Monuments, take a top five result in one of the Grand Tours, take the green jersey in the Tour and secure a top five spot in the WorldTour team ranking at the end of the season."

Rather than reflect on the year, during the presentation a lighthearted Sagan spoke about becoming a father for the first time.

"Becoming a father is a natural and important part of a man's life and there is no doubt that the birth of Marlon was one of the happiest moments in my life," said the triple world champion. "Both, Kate and him are doing great and I'm sure I will cherish every moment I spend with them."

Sagan will lead the team's ambitions at the Tour de France while Rafal Majka confirmed he will return to the French Grand Tour next year to target the GC after he was forced to abandon the race this year.

Bora-Hansgrohe will head to Mallorca next week for a winter training camp. Sagan will again make his 2018 season debut at the Tour Down Under in Australia.