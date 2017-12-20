Wind tunnel time for UAE Team Emirates - Gallery

WorldTour team's top riders test their aerodynamics in Milan
UAE Team Emirates riders Rui Costa, Filippo Ganna and others were put through the paces this week during wind tunnel testing at Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy. The team's riders, supervised by the UAE Team Emirates staff, tested bikes, components and accessories over two days.
The team have high hopes for Ganna, a 21-year-old Italian who signed his first contract with the team this season after riding as a stagiaire with precursor Lampre-Merida. Ganna, a track rider and time trial specialist, earned his top result in 2017 with fifth in the individual time trial at the Tour of California. He was also ninth in the 2017 European championships time trial.
Costa, the 2013 road race world champion, won the overall at the Abu Dhabi Tour this year.
Click or swipe through the gallery to check out Costa and Ganna in the wind tunnel.
