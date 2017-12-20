Wind tunnel time for UAE Team Emirates - Gallery

Image 1 of 27 The wind tunnel at Politecnico di Milano hosted UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 2 of 27 Buckled up and ready to go for Rui Costa (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 3 of 27 UAE Team Emirates staff check on the aero tests (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 4 of 27 UAE Team Emirates staff look on during the aero tests (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 5 of 27 Clothing is always a factor in aerodynamics (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 6 of 27 Filippo Ganna in the wind tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 7 of 27 Filippo Ganna in the wind tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 8 of 27 Filippo Ganna gets some custom tailoring (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 9 of 27 UAE Team Emirates staff look on during the aero tests (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 10 of 27 Filippo Ganna adjusts his helmet (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 11 of 27 Technicians check the watch the rider and check the numbers (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 12 of 27 Some last-minut tuning in the wind tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 13 of 27 Rui Costa attaches a wind visor to his helmet (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 14 of 27 Costa adds a helmet for his test (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 15 of 27 Rui Costa in the tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 16 of 27 Technicians check the watch the rider and check the numbers (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 17 of 27 Rui Costa waits for his turn in the tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 18 of 27 Rui Costa waits for his turn in the tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 19 of 27 Mechanics and staff dial in a bike (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 20 of 27 Rui Costa tucks into his aero bars (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 21 of 27 Costa puts on his game face in the wind tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 22 of 27 Rui Costa in the wind tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 23 of 27 Perfecting the aero form in the Milan wind tunnel (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 24 of 27 Rui Costa celebrates a successful wrenching (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 25 of 27 Rui Costa talk with UAE Team Emirates staff during his wind tunnel test (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 26 of 27 Rui Costa mean's business (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 27 of 27 Filippo Ganna gets some custom tailoring (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

UAE Team Emirates riders Rui Costa, Filippo Ganna and others were put through the paces this week during wind tunnel testing at Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy. The team's riders, supervised by the UAE Team Emirates staff, tested bikes, components and accessories over two days.

The team have high hopes for Ganna, a 21-year-old Italian who signed his first contract with the team this season after riding as a stagiaire with precursor Lampre-Merida. Ganna, a track rider and time trial specialist, earned his top result in 2017 with fifth in the individual time trial at the Tour of California. He was also ninth in the 2017 European championships time trial.

Costa, the 2013 road race world champion, won the overall at the Abu Dhabi Tour this year.

