Katusha-Alpecin unveil 2018 team kit

Splash of light blue added to team's red and white kit
The Katusha-Alpecin team unveiled its new look for the coming season at the 2018 team presentation in Mallorca, Spain today. The squad will have a splash of light blue combined with the red and white of past years for the coming season.
The team's big signing, Marcel Kittel, went against the usual rules of not appearing in his new team's jersey before January 1, being pictured in the jersey in a Twitter post by the Katusha-Alpecin squad. Quick-Step Floors manager Parick Lefereve later said that he gave permission for Kittel to wear the new kit to, highlight UCI 'hypocrisy'.
Other new signings including Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Ian Boswell (Team Sky), Alex Dowsett (Movistar) appeared on stage in their next year jerseys during the team presentation.
Katusha Alpecin has 26 riders for the 2018 season: Maxim Belkov, Jenthe Biermans, Ian Boswell, Steff Cras, Alex Dowsett, Matteo Fabbro, José Gonçalves, Nathan Haas, Marco Haller, Reto Hollenstein, Robert Kišerlovski, Marcel Kittel, Pavel Kochetkov, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Maurits Lammertink, Tiago Machado, Tony Martin, Marco Mathis, Baptiste Planckaert, Nils Politt, Jhonatan Restrepo, Simon Špilak, Mads Würtz Schmidt, Willie Smit, Rick Zabel, Ilnur Zakarin.
