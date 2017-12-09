Katusha-Alpecin unveil 2018 team kit

Image 1 of 19 Marcel Kittel models the 2018 Katusha-Alpecin jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 19 Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 19 Germans Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel together again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 19 Germans Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel together again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 19 Tony Martin on stage at the Katusha-Alpecin presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 19 Tony Martin on stage at the Katusha-Alpecin presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 19 Marcel Kittel joins the team for 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 19 Things get awkward when Rick Zabel starts stripping on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 19 Willie Smit is interviewed by press officer Philippe Maertens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 19 Marcel Kittel joins his teammates on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 19 Alex Dowsett with his new teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 19 Jose Azevedo at the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 19 Ilnur Zakarin speaks at the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 19 Ian Boswell is introduced at the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 19 Nathan Haas speaks at the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 19 Nathan Haas waves as he's introduced at the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 19 Riders line up at the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 19 Alex Dowsett speaks at the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 19 People arrive for the Katusha-Alpecin team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Katusha-Alpecin team unveiled its new look for the coming season at the 2018 team presentation in Mallorca, Spain today. The squad will have a splash of light blue combined with the red and white of past years for the coming season.

The team's big signing, Marcel Kittel, went against the usual rules of not appearing in his new team's jersey before January 1, being pictured in the jersey in a Twitter post by the Katusha-Alpecin squad. Quick-Step Floors manager Parick Lefereve later said that he gave permission for Kittel to wear the new kit to, highlight UCI 'hypocrisy'.

Other new signings including Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Ian Boswell (Team Sky), Alex Dowsett (Movistar) appeared on stage in their next year jerseys during the team presentation.

Katusha Alpecin has 26 riders for the 2018 season: Maxim Belkov, Jenthe Biermans, Ian Boswell, Steff Cras, Alex Dowsett, Matteo Fabbro, José Gonçalves, Nathan Haas, Marco Haller, Reto Hollenstein, Robert Kišerlovski, Marcel Kittel, Pavel Kochetkov, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Maurits Lammertink, Tiago Machado, Tony Martin, Marco Mathis, Baptiste Planckaert, Nils Politt, Jhonatan Restrepo, Simon Špilak, Mads Würtz Schmidt, Willie Smit, Rick Zabel, Ilnur Zakarin.