Israel Cycling Academy's team issue De Rosa Protos - Gallery

Pro Continental team moves from Cannondale to Italian manufacturer
Israel Cycling Academy unveiled their new bikes for the forthcoming season at a recent bonding camp in their home country. Their new De Rosa bikes were pride of place during their official team presentation at the Bloomfield Science Museum in Jerusalem and again the following day at a press conference at the Peres Centre for Peace in Tel Aviv.
The Israel Cycling Academy has been using Cannondale bikes since the team's inception in 2014, due to their initial links to Peter Sagan, but they approached De Rosa over the summer about a potential switch. The De Rosa Protos will be one of three models that the team will use, with a time trial bike and the aero SK Pininfarina the other two.
The Protos is the lightest bike on offer for the team and will be the favoured one for racing. It is decked out in a black paintjob with embedded glitter. Where the SK is a full-on blue paintjob, the Protos has just a few blue accents as a nod to the Israeli flag.
The bike is kitted out with FSA components, a FSA Powerbox power meter crankset, and a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain. Vision provide the wheels and, on this frame, an integrated Metron stem and handlebar system. Schwalbe provide the tyres, while KMC chains, Speedplay pedals and Selle Italia saddles complete the build.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at the Israel Cycling Academy's De Rosa Protos.
