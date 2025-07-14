'It's a fairytale' - Ben Healy makes history joining prestigious list of Irish cyclists to wear yellow jersey at the Tour de France

'It's pretty crazy footsteps to follow and I'm just super proud to represent Ireland' says EF Education-EasyPost all-rounder in Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy

Ben Healy moves into the yellow jersey after stage 10 at the Tour de France
Ben Healy moves into the yellow jersey after stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a day to remember for Ben Healy as the EF Education-EasyPost rider finished third on stage 10 into Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy and moved into the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, becoming only the fourth Irish cyclist in history to do.

"It's a fairytale. If you told me this before the Tour, I wouldn't have believed you. To wear the yellow jersey is incredible, and beyond belief," Healy said in a post-race interview.

