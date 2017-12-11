Bahrain-Merida head to Croatia for training camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 47 The riders take the road to Stari Grad over Milna.. (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 2 of 47 Sidi and Sportful continue with Bahrain-Merida into 2018 (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 3 of 47 Quick wheel change after a puncture mid-ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 4 of 47 Checking the correct saddle angle (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 5 of 47 It's not all cycling at team camp. Some riders and staff enjoy a game of five-a-side football (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 6 of 47 Some locals tag on for the ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 7 of 47 Vincenzo Nibali checking the data (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 8 of 47 Blue skies and sea in Croatia (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 9 of 47 Ramunas Navardauskas on the ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 10 of 47 Some riders on the team have been tiding black bikes during the team camp (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 11 of 47 Gorka Izagirre is the odd rider out with his Movistar kit (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 12 of 47 Vincenzo Nibali getting the lowdown on the bike fit (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 13 of 47 Riding along the Croatian coast (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 14 of 47 Recovered from his knee injury, Heinrich Haussler at the training camp (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 15 of 47 Preparing to head out for a ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 16 of 47 The all important task of cleaning the bike (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 17 of 47 A dirty frame after a training ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 18 of 47 Coffee time (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 19 of 47 A smiling Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 20 of 47 A different look at the bike fit (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 21 of 47 A mechanic checks the bar tape is correct (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 22 of 47 Making sure everything is in place for the test (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 23 of 47 Niccolò Bonifazio and Yukiya Arashiro ready for a ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 24 of 47 Yoga class in session (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 25 of 47 Despite the sun, it's still been chilly in Croatia (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 26 of 47 Ramunas Navardauskas with non-standard gloves (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 27 of 47 Getting the TT bikes dialled (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 28 of 47 Manuele Boaro during a ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 29 of 47 Niccolò Bonifazio loosening up (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 30 of 47 Stretching out the hamstrings (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 31 of 47 The Shimano staff keep everyone in the loop with the bike fits and testing (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 32 of 47 Rider watch on during the testing (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 33 of 47 Vincenzo Nibali on a training ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 34 of 47 It's Vincenzo Nibali turn (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 35 of 47 Ion Izagirre leading the ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 36 of 47 The riders enjoy the sunshine (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 37 of 47 The team set up at the Hotel Amfora (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 38 of 47 Stretching it out (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 39 of 47 Sonny Colbrelli is ready to roll (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 40 of 47 Yukiya Arashiro leading the group on a TT ride (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 41 of 47 It hasn't all been sunshine in Croatia for the team (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 42 of 47 The mechanics check everything is in place for the riders (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 43 of 47 Stretching classes have been on the programme for the riders (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 44 of 47 Enjoying a ride in the golden sunlight (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 45 of 47 Coach Paolo Slongo (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 46 of 47 Riding towards Dubovica (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com) Image 47 of 47 Team staff check the ride is progressing seamlessly (Image credit: www.portraitofanathlete.com)

Like the majority of WorldTour teams, Bahrain-Merida have decamped to the warmer parts of Europe in preparation for the 2018 season. Unlike the majority, however, the team haven't headed to Spain but rather to the Croatian island of Hvar in the Adriatic Sea.

A little over 80km in length, the riders will be clocking up several laps of the island to get the pre-season kilometres in the legs.

The training camp is also an important two-week period for the riders to dial in their positions on their road and time trial bikes, try on new kit, and acquaint themselves with new teammates and tactics. With the full Bahrain-Merida team in attendance for the camp, the race programmes for the year are likely to be finalised.

The training camp has been coordinated by sports director Vladimir Miholjević, with the training and team activities split between a number of the Sunčani Hvar Hotels on the island of Hvar. The team will hold a general press conference 14 December with team management to outline their 2018 season objectives.

