BMC Racing unveil 2018 team kit

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte shows off the BMC Racing kit for 2018 (Image credit: Cauldphoto) Image 2 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet shows off the BMC Racing kit for 2018 (Image credit: Cauldphoto) Image 3 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet shows off the BMC Racing kit for 2018 (Image credit: Cauldphoto) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte shows off the BMC Racing kit for 2018 (Image credit: Cauldphoto) Image 5 of 5 Sophos join BMC Racing as a sponsor for 2018 (Image credit: Cauldphoto)

BMC Racing Team have unveiled their 2018 race kit at their team training camp in Denia, Spain.

The WorldTour team showed off their slightly revamped kit for the first time, with Sophos making its debut as a secondary sponsor on the collar of the jersey and the back of the bib shorts. Sophos will be the team's official cybersecurity partner from 2018.

The team have retained the services of Richie Porte and Greg Van Avermaet for the coming season, while they have bolstered their ranks with the signings of Simon Gerrans and Alberto Bettiol for 2018.

BMC will target the Tour de France with Porte, as Greg Van Avermaet looks to repeat his highly successful Classics campaign from 2017.

