Alberto Contador and Polartec-Kometa cowboy up in Arizona - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Alberto Contador tries out his quick-draw skills during 'Western Night' (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 25 Jesus Hernandez enjoys a brief ride on the mechanical bull (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 25 The mechanical bull was a big hit on 'Western Night' (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 25 A Polartec-Kometa rider tries his hand at the quick-draw (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 25 Mechanical bull riding is not easy (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 25 A Polartec-Kometa rider hits the deck after falling from the mechanical bull (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 25 Fran Conatdor practices his quick-draw technique (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 25 There was even time for a ride before 'Western Night' (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 25 Alberto Contador, Jesus Hernandez and Ivan Basso enjoy the western barbecue (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 25 One of the Polartec-Kometa riders gets in on the marshmallows (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 25 A two-man country band provided entertainment (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 12 of 25 Polcartec CEO Gary Smith roasts a marshmallow in the Coyote Corral (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 13 of 25 Fran Contador wins his round of the quick-draw contest (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 14 of 25 An open bar is always a hit at cycling events (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 15 of 25 Alberto Contador puts his 'El Pistolero' nickname to the test (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 16 of 25 Fran Contador was aces on the quick-draw. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 17 of 25 A Polcartec-Kometa mechanic tests his luck on the mechanical bull (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 18 of 25 Hold on! (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 19 of 25 A Polartec-Kometa rider hops on the mechanical bull (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 20 of 25 Another rough ejection from the mechanical bull (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 21 of 25 Polartec-Kometa riders roast some marshmallows (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 22 of 25 The riders, staff and guests gather for a photo during 'Western Night' (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 23 of 25 A Polartec-Kometa rider swings his rope in the calf-roping test (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 24 of 25 Alberto Contador practices his quick-draw technique (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 25 of 25 Alberto Contador is all holstered up and ready to go (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Training camps are not all long rides and even longer meetings, especially the first one of the new season for a brand-new team. For Polartec-Kometa, the new Continental team run by the Alberto Contador Foundation as a feeder program for Trek-Segafredo, there were plenty of alternative activities.

Title sponsor Polartec brought some of the team riders, staff and a slew of guests to the Ventana Canyon resort in Tucson, Arizona, for some riding, bonding and fun, which started with the Friday evening 'Western Night' in the resort's outdoor 'Coyote Corral.'

Barbecue and margaritas were on the menu, while a two-man country band entertained the crowd. The party eventually made its way to the day's real tests: the quick-draw duel, mechanical bull riding and simulated calf roping. It was a real Southwestern US experience for the riders, staff and guests from around the world.

As expected, 'El Pistolero' Alberto Contador was eager to test his skills in the quick-draw game, although his brother Fran appeared to have the upper hand there.

The training camp continues today with a ride through the Sagauro National Park and concludes with Sunday's excursion to Mt. Lemon. Click or swipe through the gallery above.