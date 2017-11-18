Alberto Contador and Polartec-Kometa cowboy up in Arizona - Gallery
El Pistolero tries out his quick-draw skills during 'Western Night' at the team's camp in Tucson
Training camps are not all long rides and even longer meetings, especially the first one of the new season for a brand-new team. For Polartec-Kometa, the new Continental team run by the Alberto Contador Foundation as a feeder program for Trek-Segafredo, there were plenty of alternative activities.
Title sponsor Polartec brought some of the team riders, staff and a slew of guests to the Ventana Canyon resort in Tucson, Arizona, for some riding, bonding and fun, which started with the Friday evening 'Western Night' in the resort's outdoor 'Coyote Corral.'
Barbecue and margaritas were on the menu, while a two-man country band entertained the crowd. The party eventually made its way to the day's real tests: the quick-draw duel, mechanical bull riding and simulated calf roping. It was a real Southwestern US experience for the riders, staff and guests from around the world.
As expected, 'El Pistolero' Alberto Contador was eager to test his skills in the quick-draw game, although his brother Fran appeared to have the upper hand there.
The training camp continues today with a ride through the Sagauro National Park and concludes with Sunday's excursion to Mt. Lemon. Click or swipe through the gallery above.
