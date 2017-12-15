Alex Dowsett's 2018 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Alex Dowsett's 2018 Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Speedmax CF SLX (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 20 A closer look at the SRAM Red eTap wireless front derailleur (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 20 The crankset is equipped with a Quarq power meter (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 20 A look at the rear derailleur (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 20 The frame keeps hugs the rear wheel and tyre to improve air flow (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 20 The front end of the bike is designed to cut through the air (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 20 Dowsett is the former British time trial champion (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 20 SRAM eTap Blips sit at the end of the handlebar extensions (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 20 The wheels are paired with 25mm Continental Grand Prix tubular tyres (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 20 Look Keo Carbon pedals are common in the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 20 Selle Italia SLR Team Edition saddles for the Swiss registered team (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 20 The Speedmax has a distinctive seattube/toptube cluster (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 20 The frameset comes with the specific Canyon S31 carbon seat post (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 20 Katusha decals dominate the Zipp Super-9 carbon disc rear wheel (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 20 The bike is equipped with a SRAM Red eTap drivetrain (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 20 At the front of the bike Dowsett opts for a deep carbon Zipp 808 Firecrest wheel (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 20 The low profile base bars blend seemlessly into the toptube (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 20 Dowsett has plenty of stack on his bar extensions (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 20 Katusha-Alpecin will use Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computers in 2018 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 20 Another look at the Speedmax (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Five-time British time trial champion Alex Dowsett announced his move to Katusha-Alpecin for the 2018 season back in August. After five years with Movistar, Dowsett will look to play a role in the lead-out for Marcel Kittel as well as targeting his own time trialling ambitions.

While Dowsett's team, kit and components have all changed, the British rider will stay aboard Canyon bikes in 2018. It is understood Dowsett has a close working relationship in terms of research and development with the German brand, which also produced a one-off Hour Record bike for the Brit in 2015.

At a recent training camp in Mallorca, Cyclingnews took a closer look at the bike Dowsett will use against the clock in 2018.

While Dowsett has had his time trial position dialled on the Canyon Speedmax for some time, the biggest change will be moving from Movistar’s Campagnolo components and wheels to a combination of SRAM and Zipp components.

Dowsett’s Canyon has a full SRAM Red eTap wireless drivetrain, with eTap Blips located at the tip of the handlebar extension for gear changes while in an aerodynamic tuck position.

Zipp provide the wheel combination of a deep carbon rimmed 808 Firecrest wheel at the front of the bike and carbon Super-9 full disc to the rear.

Canyon provide the cockpit, seatpost and integrated aero brakes on the bike.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Dowsett’s time trial machine.

Full specification

Frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX

Forks: Canyon F32 Aero

Brakes: Canyon B11/B12 integrated aero

Brake levers: SRAM S-990 Aero Brake

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Shift levers: SRAM Red eTap Blips

Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 55t outer chainring

Rear wheel: Zipp Super-9 carbon disc

Front wheel: Zipp 808 Firecrest

Tyres: Continental Grand Prix TT tubular, 25mm

Handlebars: Canyon H26 CF base bar with Canyon E192 AL extensions

Stem: Canyon V21 AL Aero

Tape/grips: Ergon Canyon base bar grips

Pedals: Look Keo Carbon

Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition

Seatpost: Canyon S31 CF

Bottle cages: Tacx TT

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt