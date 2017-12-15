Alex Dowsett's 2018 Canyon Speedmax CF SLX - Gallery
Same frame, different components for TT specialist in 2018
Five-time British time trial champion Alex Dowsett announced his move to Katusha-Alpecin for the 2018 season back in August. After five years with Movistar, Dowsett will look to play a role in the lead-out for Marcel Kittel as well as targeting his own time trialling ambitions.
While Dowsett's team, kit and components have all changed, the British rider will stay aboard Canyon bikes in 2018. It is understood Dowsett has a close working relationship in terms of research and development with the German brand, which also produced a one-off Hour Record bike for the Brit in 2015.
At a recent training camp in Mallorca, Cyclingnews took a closer look at the bike Dowsett will use against the clock in 2018.
While Dowsett has had his time trial position dialled on the Canyon Speedmax for some time, the biggest change will be moving from Movistar’s Campagnolo components and wheels to a combination of SRAM and Zipp components.
Dowsett’s Canyon has a full SRAM Red eTap wireless drivetrain, with eTap Blips located at the tip of the handlebar extension for gear changes while in an aerodynamic tuck position.
Zipp provide the wheel combination of a deep carbon rimmed 808 Firecrest wheel at the front of the bike and carbon Super-9 full disc to the rear.
Canyon provide the cockpit, seatpost and integrated aero brakes on the bike.
Full specification
Frame: Canyon Speedmax CF SLX
Forks: Canyon F32 Aero
Brakes: Canyon B11/B12 integrated aero
Brake levers: SRAM S-990 Aero Brake
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Shift levers: SRAM Red eTap Blips
Crankset: SRAM Red with Quarq power meter, 55t outer chainring
Rear wheel: Zipp Super-9 carbon disc
Front wheel: Zipp 808 Firecrest
Tyres: Continental Grand Prix TT tubular, 25mm
Handlebars: Canyon H26 CF base bar with Canyon E192 AL extensions
Stem: Canyon V21 AL Aero
Tape/grips: Ergon Canyon base bar grips
Pedals: Look Keo Carbon
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR Team Edition
Seatpost: Canyon S31 CF
Bottle cages: Tacx TT
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt
