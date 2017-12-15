Sonny Colbrelli's 2018 Merida Reacto – Gallery
Black and gold aero machine for Italian sprinter
Sonny Colbrelli was first seen race testing the third incarnation of the Merida Reacto at the Criterium du Dauphine in June, before the 2018 version of the bike was launched officially ahead of the Tour de France.
Related Articles
The aero frame sees updates to improve comfort and aerodynamics and reducing weight.
Bahrain-Merida raced on dark blue versions of the bike this season following the launch earlier in the year, but ahead of the 2018 season the team opt for a black design while retaining the distinctive gold and red detailing of the team.
Gold detailing of the bike continues with the SRM PC-8 headunit that pairs with the SRM Origin crankset. Colbrelli runs 172.5mm cranks and 53/39 Dura-Ace 9000 series chainrings.
A Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset is paired with the frameset, with Fulcrum providing the Speed 55T carbon tubular wheels for Colbrelli.
Prologo supply the contact points of handlebar tape, which wrap the Vision Metron 6D bars, and a custom Prologo Scratch 2 Nack saddle.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the Italian sprinter’s bike.
Frame: Merida Reacto CF4
Fork: Merida Reacto Superlite full carbon tapered fork
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG-X11
Crankset: SRM Origin power meter with Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings 53/39, 172.5mm crank length
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular
Wheels: Fulcrum Speed 55T
Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 6D
Tape/grips: Prologo
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2 Nack in custom Bahrain-Merida finish
Seat post: Merida Reacto carbon superlite
Bottle cages: Elite Carbon Race Plus
Computer: SRM PC-8 in custom gold finish
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy