Sonny Colbrelli's 2018 Merida Reacto – Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Sonny Colbrelli's 2018 Merida Reacto (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 23 Aerodynamic profiling of the tubing features throughout the bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 23 The bike has a full carbon fork and the team opts to run the SRM speed sensor on the front wheel (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 23 The fork crown cuts into the down tube of the frame (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 23 Continental Competition tubular tyres are the most popular in the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 23 The 2018 Reacto reduced the size of the seat stay junction on the seat tube (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 23 Colbrelli's view of his cockpit (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 23 Another look at Colbrelli's 2018 aero race bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 23 The seat post and seat tube features a flat rear profile (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 23 A closer look at the tyre profile (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 23 A birds-eye view of Colbrelli's cockpit (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 23 The Italian sprinter opts for Vision Metron 6D integrated handlebars (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 23 A closer look at the front hub of the Fulcrum Speed 55T carbon aero wheels (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 23 The bike runs a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 23 Paired with the Dura-Ace groupset is a SRM Origin power meter crankset with Dura-Ace 9000 series chain rings (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 23 The team is using older Dura-Ace 9000 series pedals (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 17 of 23 Colour coordinated Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages are paired with the Reacto (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 23 Bahrain-Merida have team edition Prologo Scratch 2 Nack saddles (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 23 The bike features an S-Flex seat post design to help absorb shocks and improve comfort (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 23 The angular seat cluster is a popular design for aero bikes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 23 A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 rear derailleur (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 23 The bike runs direct mount Dura-Ace brakes (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 23 Bahrain-Merida bikes are all equipped with gold SRM PC-8 head units (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Sonny Colbrelli was first seen race testing the third incarnation of the Merida Reacto at the Criterium du Dauphine in June, before the 2018 version of the bike was launched officially ahead of the Tour de France.

The aero frame sees updates to improve comfort and aerodynamics and reducing weight.

Bahrain-Merida raced on dark blue versions of the bike this season following the launch earlier in the year, but ahead of the 2018 season the team opt for a black design while retaining the distinctive gold and red detailing of the team.

Gold detailing of the bike continues with the SRM PC-8 headunit that pairs with the SRM Origin crankset. Colbrelli runs 172.5mm cranks and 53/39 Dura-Ace 9000 series chainrings.

A Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset is paired with the frameset, with Fulcrum providing the Speed 55T carbon tubular wheels for Colbrelli.

Prologo supply the contact points of handlebar tape, which wrap the Vision Metron 6D bars, and a custom Prologo Scratch 2 Nack saddle.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the Italian sprinter’s bike.

Frame: Merida Reacto CF4

Fork: Merida Reacto Superlite full carbon tapered fork

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG-X11

Crankset: SRM Origin power meter with Dura-Ace 9000 chainrings 53/39, 172.5mm crank length

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular

Wheels: Fulcrum Speed 55T

Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 6D

Tape/grips: Prologo

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Saddle: Prologo Scratch 2 Nack in custom Bahrain-Merida finish

Seat post: Merida Reacto carbon superlite

Bottle cages: Elite Carbon Race Plus

Computer: SRM PC-8 in custom gold finish