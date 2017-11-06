UAE Team Emirates hike towards 2018 - Gallery, Video

Image 1 of 32 Simone Petilli, injured in Il Lombardia, was in good spirits with Giuseppe Saronni (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 2 of 32 Riders and directors in a meeting (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 3 of 32 (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 4 of 32 The riders and staff were presented with the team's rules (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 5 of 32 The team files in for a hike on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 6 of 32 The team heads out for a hike on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 7 of 32 Young at heart (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 8 of 32 The team hikes on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 9 of 32 The team hikes on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 10 of 32 The team hikes on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 11 of 32 The team hikes on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 12 of 32 The team hikes on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 13 of 32 The team hikes on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 14 of 32 The team hikes on Monte Tamaro (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 15 of 32 Manuele Mori has a laugh (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 16 of 32 Riders each sat down with trainers and team doctors for an evaluation and plan (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 17 of 32 Vented and aero versions of the MET helmets for UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 18 of 32 Diego Ulissi in a meeting with team staff (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 19 of 32 Each rider had a one-on-one with team staff (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 20 of 32 The team meeting was also a time to be fitted for race and casual clothing (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 21 of 32 Riders sat down with trainers to discuss plans for 2018 (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 22 of 32 Giuseppe Saronni was on hand at the team camp (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 23 of 32 Physiological testing for each rider at the UAE Team Emirates camp (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 24 of 32 Diego Ulissi in the plank pose (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 25 of 32 Riders were tested on and off the bike at the UAE Team Emirates camp (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 26 of 32 The UAE Team Emirates sports directors sat down with each rider to discuss race schedules (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 27 of 32 Bike fittings for the UAE Team Emirates riders (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 28 of 32 The wheels were hung on the wall with care in hopes that the 2018 season soon would be there (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 29 of 32 Even the team's MET helmets were carefully fitted (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 30 of 32 Riders were fitted to the team's MET helmets (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 31 of 32 Darwin Atapuma sits down with the team staff (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates) Image 32 of 32 Diego Ulissi (Image credit: Fizza/UAE Team Emirates)

Giuseppe Saronni assembled the riders of the 2018 UAE Team Emirates in Lugano last week for a range of preparations for the coming season and a little excursion up Mount Tamaro.

Riders such as Diego Ulissi, winner of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal and Presidential Tour of Turkey, sat down with the team's directeurs sportif to plan the coming season's race schedule. Even Simone Petilli, only out of the hospital for two weeks and still in a neck brace and arm sling due to his injuries from a crash in Il Lombardia was on hand for the camp.

The riders were also given physiological tests, met with trainers, were fitted for next season's cycling and casual clothing and equipment such as the team's MET helmets and Colnago bikes.

