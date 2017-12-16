Aru and Kristoff headline UAE Team Emirates training camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Alexander Kristoff joins the team from Katusha Alpecin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 The UAE Team Emirates riders enjoy some winter sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Rui Costa and Manuele Mori check out the route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Filippo Ganna ad Oliviero Troia set the pace in training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Fabio Aru was sporting his Astana kit, which is a must until January 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 The riders prepare for another day in the saddle at their training camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 The riders prepare for another day in the saddle at their training camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 Giuseppe Saronni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 The UAE Team Emirates riders enjoy some winter sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 The UAE Team Emirates squad have signed a number of high-profile riders for 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 The UAE Team Emirates riders at the team training camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 If you're going to do karaoke at a training camp at least pick a song that everyone knows (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 Carlo Saronni and Marco Marcato (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Alexander Kristoff joins up with his new teammates for 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (far left) will make his debut in UAE colours in 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team UAE Emirates have kicked off their 2018 plans with a training camp in Sicily, Italy with new recruits Alexander Kristoff and Fabio Aru in attendance.

The team made their WorldTour debut in 2017 but have bolstered the squad for next season with a raft of high-profile riders. Kristoff joins from Katusha-Alpecin and is set to lead the line in the spring Classics and bunch sprints, while Aru will challenge at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España. Dan Martin has joined from Quick-Step Floors and will target the podium at the Tour de France next July.

A number of the new recruits trained with the team earlier this week, although they remain in their 2017 trade team kits until the start of January due to UCI regulations.

Stay tuned to the website as Cyclingnews will publish several interviews with the UAE Team Emirates riders during the coming days and weeks.