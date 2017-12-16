Aru and Kristoff headline UAE Team Emirates training camp - Gallery
Riders gather in Sicily for December camp
Team UAE Emirates have kicked off their 2018 plans with a training camp in Sicily, Italy with new recruits Alexander Kristoff and Fabio Aru in attendance.
The team made their WorldTour debut in 2017 but have bolstered the squad for next season with a raft of high-profile riders. Kristoff joins from Katusha-Alpecin and is set to lead the line in the spring Classics and bunch sprints, while Aru will challenge at the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España. Dan Martin has joined from Quick-Step Floors and will target the podium at the Tour de France next July.
A number of the new recruits trained with the team earlier this week, although they remain in their 2017 trade team kits until the start of January due to UCI regulations.
Stay tuned to the website as Cyclingnews will publish several interviews with the UAE Team Emirates riders during the coming days and weeks.
