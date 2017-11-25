Nippo Vini Fantini set 2018 season goals at Italian training camp - Gallery

Image 1 of 6 Team photos at the Nippo Vini Fantini camp (Image credit: Nippo Vini Fantini) Image 2 of 6 Fans meet with the riders at the Nippo Vini Fantini camp (Image credit: Nippo Vini Fantini) Image 3 of 6 The teams got in a few riders during the five-day Nippo Vini Fantini camp (Image credit: Nippo Vini Fantini) Image 4 of 6 Riders met with directors to discuss season goals at the Nippo Vini Fantini camp (Image credit: Nippo Vini Fantini) Image 5 of 6 Medical tests for Damiano Cunego at the Nippo Vini Fantini camp (Image credit: Nippo Vini Fantini) Image 6 of 6 Nippo Vini Fantini camp included athlete massages (Image credit: Nippo Vini Fantini)

Nippo Vini Fantini kicked off its 2018 campaign with a fall training camp at the La Chiave dei Trabocchi hotel in San Vito Chietino, Italy, from November 20-24. The five-day camp was meant to introduce the new schedule and set season goals.

Damiano Cunego, who announced that he plans to retire after the 2018 Giro d’Italia, joined the team for the week-long event.

The daily activities included meetings with sports directors, athletic tests, medical check-ups at the University of Chieti and supervised by Professor Ripari, and osteopathic check-ups by FK Team. The riders were given a general overview of the goals for next season and took some time to meet with fans.

"The first part of training meetings, all together, had the objective to set all the strategic goals of the season, communication and biological passport guidelines and setting of all the main tools given to the professional riders," noted in the team press release.

"In the afternoons there were individual talks with sports directors and sports trainers, speaking one by one with all the riders to set the season calendars and main objectives for each rider."