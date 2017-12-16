Updated colours for Movistar bikes in 2018

Image 1 of 5 The 2018 Movistar team bikes feature a blue-to-black fade with contrasting white decals (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 5 Elite provides the colour coordinated bidons for the team (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 5 Bright LizardSkins handlebar tape for the Canyons (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 5 Canyon's aero offering for the Spanish WorldTour team (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 5 Endura showed off the 2018 Movistar Team jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Back in September, the Movistar Team unveiled their 2018 Endura team jerseys, which saw a radical change from the traditional navy blue and green to a brighter new look.

At the team’s 2018 presentation in Madrid on Thursday, the Spanish WorldTour team also unveiled the new designs for their Canyon bikes.

The new design is a lighter blue with a contrasting block of white for the team’s title sponsor, with the blue fading to black towards the bottom half of the jersey to match the black shorts.

Their bikes have received the same blue-to-black fade with contrasting white decals.

The team retain Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets and Campagnolo wheels, Fizik saddles and LizardSkins handlebar tape, all colour coordinated to match the team’s new design.

Unveiled at the team presentation in Madrid were the Canyon Ultimate CF SLX and the aero Canyon Aeroad CF SLX. The team will also have the Canyon Speedmax CF SLX as their time trial option for next season.

Elite provides the team with bottle cages and bidons, and French brand Look supplies the pedals.

The Direct-to-consumer bicycle brand is based in Germany and recently expanded the business to the US. The company also provides Katusha-Alpecin with bikes.