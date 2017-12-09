Marcel Kittel's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX - Gallery

This week, Kittel has joined his new teammates at a training camp in Mallorca, Spain and Cyclingnews has had a chance to get up close and personal with the German's new steed. Kittel will be predominantly riding the Aeroad CF SLX in 2018, Canyon's aerodynamic offering and the favoured option for sprinters.
Kittel's bike comes equipped with Zipp's 454 NSW wheel, which has been modelled on the fin of a humpback whale, and Continental Competition ALX Pro Ltd tubular tyres. Selle Italia provides the saddle, Kittel's huge power output is measured by a Quarq power meter and Wahoo Elemnt Bolt Computer. He uses a 53/39 chainring. The drivetrain is SRAM Red eTap wireless and the brakes are unmarked Dura-Ace direct mount as SRAM do not make any direct mount brakes just yet.
For ultimate aerodynamics, Kittel has gone for the Canyon H11 Aerocockpit CF and S27 Aero VCLS CF seatpost.
Flick through the gallery above to take a closer look at Marcel Kittel's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX.
