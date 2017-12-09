Marcel Kittel's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX - Gallery

Image 1 of 21 Marcel Kittel's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 21 The wireless shifters keep things compact (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 21 Kittel opts for the CANYON H11 AEROCOCKPIT CF (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 21 The stem and handlebars are fully integrated (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 21 A front look at Marcel Kittel's cockpit set-up (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 21 Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 21 The seat tube curves around the rear wheel to reduce air turbulence (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 21 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 21 Katusha-Allpecin uses Look pedals (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 21 Continental Competition ALX Pro Ltd tubular tyres (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 21 The wheels are inspired by whale fins (no joke we've run stories on it before for more info) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 21 Canyon use a proprietary seatpost (CANYON S27 AERO VCLS CF) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 21 Zipp 454 NSW wheels (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 21 SRAM Red eTap wireless drivetrain (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 21 Quarq power meter (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 21 Direct mount unmarked Dura-Ace brakes as SRAM don't make any direct mount brakes yet (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 21 A closer look at the wireless electronic front derailleur (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 21 Tacx provide the bidons and cages for katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 21 Marcel Kittel's name stamped on his new bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 21 Selle Italia SLR Team Edition saddle (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 21 of 21 The cabling for the brakes enters the frame at the head tube (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

After spending the past two seasons on a Specialized, Marcel Kittel will switch to German manufacturer Canyon in 2018 following his switch to Katusha-Alpecin.

This week, Kittel has joined his new teammates at a training camp in Mallorca, Spain and Cyclingnews has had a chance to get up close and personal with the German's new steed. Kittel will be predominantly riding the Aeroad CF SLX in 2018, Canyon's aerodynamic offering and the favoured option for sprinters.

Kittel's bike comes equipped with Zipp's 454 NSW wheel, which has been modelled on the fin of a humpback whale, and Continental Competition ALX Pro Ltd tubular tyres. Selle Italia provides the saddle, Kittel's huge power output is measured by a Quarq power meter and Wahoo Elemnt Bolt Computer. He uses a 53/39 chainring. The drivetrain is SRAM Red eTap wireless and the brakes are unmarked Dura-Ace direct mount as SRAM do not make any direct mount brakes just yet.

For ultimate aerodynamics, Kittel has gone for the Canyon H11 Aerocockpit CF and S27 Aero VCLS CF seatpost.

Flick through the gallery above to take a closer look at Marcel Kittel's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX.