Movistar completes reduced roster for 2018

Image 1 of 7 Nairo Quintana and the Movistar team are introduced to the crowd (Image credit: RCS) Image 2 of 7 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Nairo Quintana is expected to lead Movistar at the 2018 Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Alejandro Valverde fires an arrow at the Fleche Wallone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Rachel Neylan on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Aude Biannic (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 The 2018 Movistar jersey (Image credit: Movistar Team)

Movistar has completed their men's and women's line-ups for the 2018 seasons. Dayer Quintana fills the last spot on the men's side after extending his contract into a fifth season, while Gloria Rodríguez is the 10th signing for the women's team.

The news that the team is now full means that there is no more room for Daniel Moreno in the men's team as they reduce their squad size from 28 to 25 riders. Several WorldTour teams have trimmed their rosters for the 2018 season following the change in regulations that will see eight-rider teams at Grand Tours and other WorldTour races cut to just seven riders per team. Movistar has already presented its new light-blue colours for 2018 and riders and staff are currently in Pamplona for a pre-season camp.

Movistar have welcomed five new riders to the men's squad for the 2018 season with Mikel Landa their marquee signing.

Landa is set to take up the role of Grand Tour team leader alongside Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana. Landa's arrival at the Spanish team appears to have rattled the cage of Quintana, who has recently sought to assert his authority as the overall team leader and stated in an interview that he would ultimately lead the squad at next year's Tour de France. Landa responded by saying that he had hoped for a 'different welcome' from the Colombian.

Rafael Valls is another new inductee to the men's line-up after two seasons with Lotto-Soudal, alongside Eduardo Sepulveda, Jaime Roson, and neo-pro Jaime Castrillo.

As well as Moreno, who could join Rigoberto Uran at EF Education First-Drapac, Movistar has said goodbye to the Herrada brothers Jose and Jesus (to Cofidis), Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky), Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Rory Sutherland (UAE Team Emirates) and Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin).

Adriano Malori has also left the team after he was forced to retire due to the aftereffects of his accident at last year's Tour de San Luis.

New women's team

The women's squad, which was announced in September, is a new addition to the Movistar family in 2018. They have been quick in securing a healthy line-up of 10 riders, seven of which are from Spain.

Rachel Neylan (from Orica-Scott), Aude Biannic (FDJ) and Małgorzata Jasińska (Cylance Pro Cycling) are the three non-Spanish additions to the team. Current Spanish time trial champion Lourdes Oyarbide, and former road race champion Mavi Garcia move over from the Basque Bikaia-Durango squad to headline the home contingent on the team.

Alicia Gonzalez Blanco, Lorena Llamas, Eider Merino Cortazar, Alba Teruel Ribes and Rodriguez complete the 10-rider roster.

Movistar men's team for 2018: Andrey Amador, Winner Anacona, Jorge Arcas, Carlos Barbero, Daniele Bennati, Carlos Betancur, Nuno Bico, Richard Carapaz, Héctor Carretero, Jaime Castrillo, Victor De La Parte, Imanol Erviti, Rubén Fernández, Mikel Landa, Nelson Oliveira, Antonio Pedrero, Nairo Quintana, Dayer Quintana, José Joaquin Rojas, Jaime Roson, Eduardo Sepúlveda, Marc Soler, Jasha Sütterlin, Rafael Valls and Alejandro Valverde.

Movistar women's team for 2018: Aude Biannic, Mavi Garcia, Alicia González, Małgorzata Jasinska, Lorena Llamas, Eider Merino, Rachel Neylan, Lourdes Oyarbide, Gloria Rodríguez, Alba Teruel.