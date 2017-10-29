AG2R La Mondiale claims 100 million Euro benefit from sponsoring team

Image 1 of 5 Romain Bardet got the better of Chris Froome and Rigoberto Uran in the battle of the podium riders the the Col d'Izoard (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 Romain Bardet surrounded by his AG2R La Mondiale teammates early in the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Pierre Latour of France and team AG2R La Mondiale celebrates in the white jersey following stage 3 of the 2017 Tour de France Image 4 of 5 AG2R La Mondiale have had a good autumn Classics campaign (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 On every stage of the Tour, the French fans cheered on AG2R and Romain Bardet (Image credit: ASO)

AG2R La Mondiale, the French insurance and investment firm that sponsors the eponymous WorldTour squad of Tour de France podium finisher Romain Bardet, reported this week that the company received a benefit valued at an estimated €100 million of publicity from the team.

"Our cycling team, of which we are very proud, is today one of the most successful of the UCI WorldTour because in all areas, it works tirelessly, with professionalism and rigour," said Yvon Breton, AG2R's director of sponsorship.

"Our riders and their coaches are fully aware that to achieve the highest level in cycling, every detail counts and the precision of every move is essential. This incredible adventure that they have brought us this season is the result of impressive teamwork.

"During this year, which marks the 20th anniversary of our partnership with Vincent Lavenu's cycling team, they thrilled us and filled the hearts of the French (with passion) during the Tour de France, especially Romain Bardet whose exceptional performances allowed him to get on the podium for the second year in a row."

The study of the media impact of the team between January and September this year, performed by Kantar TNS, said that in the French media alone there were 17,500 mentions, which had an advertising equivalent of €100 million - excluding advertising buys - a figure up 30 per cent from 2016. More than half of the value came from the Tour de France, valued at €55 million, up 69 per cent from last year.

The study ranked AG2R La Mondiale as the country's favourite cycling team for the third year running, and is the most notable sponsor of cycling in the Tour de France. Nearly half of French citizens polled knew that the company sponsored a professional cycling team.