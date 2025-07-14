'I'm still behind' - Jonas Vingegaard matches Tadej Pogačar in the Massif Central but knows he must soon go on the attack at the Tour de France

Visma-Lease a Bike leader happy after 'finding my legs', good team performance and stage win in Le Monte-Dore

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard was tired but happy after the finish of stage 10 of the Tour de France, high in the Massif Central.

The Dane and his Visma-Lease a Bike team had plenty to celebrate: Simon Yates' stage win, an excellent tactical team performance, and Vingegaard was able to stay with Tadej Pogačar when he made one of his usual accelerations.

