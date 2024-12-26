After-Christmas sales: The best cycling deals for 2025

As each Christmas comes and goes, you can always rely on the After-Christmas sales to follow. With stores looking to clear the last of their inventory ahead of the new year, there's always plenty of discounted cycling gear available.

Whether you've been waiting on a price drop for your next upgrade, you're planning to spend those gift cards you always receive from your distant relatives, or you're determined that 2026 will be the summer you get fit, now is the perfect time to make your purchases, before prices go back up again in the new year.

Our advice, even if there's a great deal on something, is only to buy it if you genuinely need it. There's no worse deal than spending your hard-earned money on something that languishes in a closet or ends up in the trash. The Cyclingnews team often uses the sales to buy those little essentials that we'll always eventually need: tubeless sealant, inner tubes, energy bars, chain lube and so on.

We only buy the big-ticket item if we've had our eyes on it for a while and we know it's something we can afford. If you've been counting on the After-Christmas bike sales for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a high-end new pair of cycling shoes, then it makes total sense to save some cash while you're at it.

Scroll down and enjoy our roundup of the best deals in the New Year bike sales, but be sure to come back and let us know if we've missed any.

Best deals from the New Year bike sales in the USA

Save 20% Specialized Crux Comp Gravel Bike: was $3,999.99 now $3,199.99 at Specialized Bikes US Read more Read less ▼ If you head to Unbound Gravel - or any gravel race for that matter - and counted all the bikes on the startline, I reckon the Crux would beat the next most popular by two to one. That might be enough to put some people off, but so many people owning (and loving) a bike is a positive signal in my eyes. Getting this one with $800 off is a good thing too!

Save 20% ($100.01) Garmin Edge 840 Solar GPS bike computer: was $500 now $399.99 at REI Read more Read less ▼ If you like the look of the Edge 1040 Solar, but don't like the price, then this 840 offers basically all the same functionality but in a smaller package. That makes it lighter, with a smaller screen and a slightly smaller battery, but at the benefit of your bank balance.

Save 35% ($157.50) Specialized S-Works Torch road shoes : was $449.99 now $292.49 at Competitive Cyclist Read more Read less ▼ Our pick of the best cycling shoes on the market at the moment, the S-Works Torch offer exceptional comfort, a stiff sole, easy Boa dial tightening, and they look great. The best price is only available in a few sizes now, but if you're interested in the best and don't want to pay full price, it's worth checking if these are available in your size.

Save 40% ($147.60) Assos Mille GT Ultraz Evo Jacket: was $369 now $221.40 at Competitive Cyclist Read more Read less ▼ Assos is renowned for making exceptional winter gear, and this winter jacket is no exception. It easily sits in our guide to the best winter cycling jackets, and mixes breathability, warmth, and wind resistance very well indeed.

Save 20% ($53.99) OnGuard RockSolid U-Lock – Angle Grinder Resistant: was $269.95 now $215.96 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Nowadays, thieves come prepared with power tools that make light work of most bike locks in just seconds. If you're leaving your bike anywhere for an extended period of time, you should be locking it with something resistant to an angle grinder, and in our experience, this is one of the best out there. The price is still quite high, but the 34% discount will make it a little easier on your bank balance.

Save 25% ($50) Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar/taillight: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Increase your road presence and keep aware of what's happening behind with Garmin's rearview radar. It will pair with the best cycling computers and Garmin smartwatches to alert you to approaching vehicles and also serve as a taillight.

Save 50% ($90) Capo SC Aero Jersey Black - Blue: was $180 now $90 at capocycling.com Read more Read less ▼ You'll be forgiven for not knowing about Capo, but this upstart US brand is growing fast. It's aero socks won our recent wind tunnel shootout, and it now has up to 40% off site-wide, with this aero jersey getting an even bigger 50% discount.

Save 32% CYCPLUS AS2 Pro Electric Bike Pump: was $129.99 now $87.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Want fast roadside inflation without the effort of pumping? Co2 canisters are your cheap option, but need replacing after each inflation. The AS2 Pro is a hugely popular option that offers 60-second reinflation and can be recharged in just 15 minutes. Unlike CO2, it also gives you a specific PSI reading upon reinflation, letting you maintain your dialed-in pressure.

Save 60% ($78) Blink Outdoor 4 wireless security camera: was $129.99 now $51.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you've got an expensive bike or three in the garage, you probably go to bed at night with low-level anxiety about them being stolen while you sleep. There are plenty of things you can do to protect against that, such as buying big locks, ground anchors, guard dogs and high-security doors, but you should also consider Blink's outdoor camera system, which connects via WiFi and catches would-be criminals in the act.