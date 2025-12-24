Boxing Day bike sales: Today's top deals and where to find them online
The Boxing Day sales are already in full swing. Here's our choice of the best deals available for UK cyclists right now
The Boxing Day sales extend to the bike world too, and there is a range of pretty decent sales out there now to have a look at if you are so inclined.
Overdone the turkey? Thoughts already turning to your New Year's riding goals and upgrades? We've rounded up a selection of twenty Boxing Day deals for you to browse.
We've done the hard work for you and rounded up a range of cycling deals below that we think offer good value at a competitive price.
- Looking for USA deals? Head over to our USA After-Christmas bike sales roundup
Where to find the best Boxing Day bike sales
Amazon: Great prices on Garmin Edge computers, Gore clothing and more
Sigma Sports: A huge sale with a range of premium brands
Rapha: New Year's sale, plus discounted items in the Archive sale
Tredz: Up to 55% off in the January sale
Cyclestore: Up to 60%+ off a wide range of items
Leisure Lakes Bikes: Up to 56% off Mondraker, Orbea and Specialized bikes
Best cycling deals from the UK Boxing Day bike sales
The Karoo is, for tech writer Tom, the best smart computer on the market, and it's currently discounted heavily in the SRAM Amazon store. If you prioritise good mapping and navigation, you will love this unit.
The Garmin Edge 840 Solar has 24% off in the Sigma Sports sale. This solar charging version is packed with tech, and if you live somewhere with a lot of sunlight, it will really top up the battery.
This Basso Astra CHorus is a very nice deal at under £2000 in both medium and large sizes. It has 35mm clearances and a carbon Campagnolo Chorus groupset as well as Campagnolo Bora wheels. The only area to potentially upgrade might be the slightly lower spec Lugano tyres. This could be the perfect New Year's treat.
The Domane is worth a look if you are shopping for a carbon all-round road bike for under £3000. It has hidden mudguard mounts - perfect for winter. A solid 105 groupset, easily to replace non integrated stem and 32mm tyres. Some upgrades to tyres and wheels could see it being the perfect all-rounder. Currently available at this price in every size.
Still using inner tubes on your bikes? There are six self-adhesive tube patches in here for less than a pound. Great value, and a great thing to have in your saddle bag as insurance.
Riding mates still moaning at you or having no mudguards? For clip-on guards, the Raceblade Pros are about the best and have a nice discount. They aren't perfect, but they will keep the worst of the water off, and you can always fit an extender.
The mens Pro Team Powerweave shorts from Rapha have 40%, making them a more attractive option. Three sizes are available in the Dark Navy / Grey colour.
The Rapha Core LS jersey has money off in a wide range of colours and sizes. This Huckleberry option is a steal at just £60. Perfect for late winter and for wearing into spring and summer.
Looking for an aero jersey for next year's season or events? The Womens Pro Team Aero jersey has 40% off in a few different colours and sizes.
Enjoy a solid saving here for winter with a nice thermal winter base layer from Rapha, the high neck adds versatility and warmth in particular.
This Specialized Aethos Sport has 35% off in four different sizes at the moment, a saving of over £1000. The Aethos is a great riding bike, with an easily adjustable and or replaceable front end. This one has a solid Shimano 105 groupset.
Aero race bike more your thing? The Tarmac SL7 has 33% off here with electronic Shimano Di2, an upgrade to aero wheels, and you will have a very quick bike here.