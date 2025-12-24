Boxing Day bike sales: Today's top deals and where to find them online

The Boxing Day sales are already in full swing. Here's our choice of the best deals available for UK cyclists right now

Cyclists riding in Mallorca
The Boxing Day sales extend to the bike world too, and there is a range of pretty decent sales out there now to have a look at if you are so inclined.

Overdone the turkey? Thoughts already turning to your New Year's riding goals and upgrades? We've rounded up a selection of twenty Boxing Day deals for you to browse.

Where to find the best Boxing Day bike sales

Best cycling deals from the UK Boxing Day bike sales

Hammerhead Karoo
Save 29%
Hammerhead Karoo: was £449.99 now £319.13 at Amazon
The Karoo is, for tech writer Tom, the best smart computer on the market, and it's currently discounted heavily in the SRAM Amazon store. If you prioritise good mapping and navigation, you will love this unit.

Garmin Edge 840 Solar
Save 24%
Garmin Edge 840 Solar : was £449.99 now £339.99 at Sigma Sports
The Garmin Edge 840 Solar has 24% off in the Sigma Sports sale. This solar charging version is packed with tech, and if you live somewhere with a lot of sunlight, it will really top up the battery.

Basso Astra Chorus
Save 55%
Basso Astra Chorus : was £6,499 now £2,949 at Sigma Sports
This Basso Astra CHorus is a very nice deal at under £2000 in both medium and large sizes. It has 35mm clearances and a carbon Campagnolo Chorus groupset as well as Campagnolo Bora wheels. The only area to potentially upgrade might be the slightly lower spec Lugano tyres. This could be the perfect New Year's treat.

Trek Domane SL5 Gen4
Save 17%
Trek Domane SL5 Gen4 : was £3,000 now £2,499 at Sigma Sports
The Domane is worth a look if you are shopping for a carbon all-round road bike for under £3000. It has hidden mudguard mounts - perfect for winter. A solid 105 groupset, easily to replace non integrated stem and 32mm tyres. Some upgrades to tyres and wheels could see it being the perfect all-rounder. Currently available at this price in every size.

Vel Patch Repair kit
Save 70%
Vel Patch Repair kit : was £3 now £0.90 at Sigma Sports
Still using inner tubes on your bikes? There are six self-adhesive tube patches in here for less than a pound. Great value, and a great thing to have in your saddle bag as insurance.

SKS Raceblade Pro mudguards
Save 32%
SKS Raceblade Pro mudguards: was £50 now £34 at Sigma Sports
Riding mates still moaning at you or having no mudguards? For clip-on guards, the Raceblade Pros are about the best and have a nice discount. They aren't perfect, but they will keep the worst of the water off, and you can always fit an extender.

Rapha Pro Team Powerweave shorts
Save 40%
Rapha Pro Team Powerweave shorts: was £270 now £162 at Rapha UK
The mens Pro Team Powerweave shorts from Rapha have 40%, making them a more attractive option. Three sizes are available in the Dark Navy / Grey colour.

Rapha Core Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey
Save 40%
Rapha Core Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey: was £100 now £60 at Rapha UK
The Rapha Core LS jersey has money off in a wide range of colours and sizes. This Huckleberry option is a steal at just £60. Perfect for late winter and for wearing into spring and summer.

Rapha Women's Pro Team Aero Jersey
Save 40%
Rapha Women's Pro Team Aero Jersey: was £185 now £111 at Rapha UK
Looking for an aero jersey for next year's season or events? The Womens Pro Team Aero jersey has 40% off in a few different colours and sizes.

Rapha Women's Thermal Base Layer
Save 36%
Rapha Women's Thermal Base Layer: was £90 now £58 at Rapha UK
Enjoy a solid saving here for winter with a nice thermal winter base layer from Rapha, the high neck adds versatility and warmth in particular.

Specialized Aethos Sport
Save 35%
Specialized Aethos Sport : was £3,250 now £2,099 at Sigma Sports
This Specialized Aethos Sport has 35% off in four different sizes at the moment, a saving of over £1000. The Aethos is a great riding bike, with an easily adjustable and or replaceable front end. This one has a solid Shimano 105 groupset.

Specialized Tarmac SL7 Comp
Save 33%
Specialized Tarmac SL7 Comp: was £4,000 now £2,699 at Sigma Sports
Aero race bike more your thing? The Tarmac SL7 has 33% off here with electronic Shimano Di2, an upgrade to aero wheels, and you will have a very quick bike here.

