Best chamois cream 2023: Keep saddle sores at bay with these 12 options
Twelve creams to keep your undercarriage happy during long days on the bike
It's not the most glamorous subject, but if you struggle with comfort on the bike then using some of the best chamois cream can really help smooth things over, especially if you're riding long distances. Below I've listed twelve different options that I've got on with, from creams to solid bars, just be very very careful not to mix it up with your embrocation!
The best chamois cream you can buy today
Chamois cream is the final piece in the puzzle that is a comfortable bottom, along with the best road bike saddles and the best cycling shorts. Its purpose is to reduce any friction between you and the chamois pad in your cycling shorts and is one of the key reasons you shouldn't wear underwear with cycling shorts. Back in the day the pad was made of chamois leather, and the cream was more of a leather conditioner, but now with synthetic pads, it's much more of a friction reduction cream.
There is an abundance of options out there, with different textures, packaging, and even scents. Some even come in single-serving size sachets so you can top up on the go as required. Have a scroll down to see which my favourites are. The good thing is that not only are they relatively cheap to try out they also last a long time as you don't need much, as with saddles and shorts it is ultimately a personal decision, so you may need to try a few out before you settle on your forever cream.
Best overall
+ Resilliant without being sticky
+ Resealable small tubs available
- No women's option
- Expensive
Happy Bottom is my go-to chamois cream. It's more solid than most; more of a paste than a cream, meaning it stays put and doesn't wear out. It doesn't have the minty freshness of menthol options, instead smelling of clove oil which, according to the brand, is naturally pain relieving. As well as being an excellent all-rounder, the smaller 'knobs' for taking with you come in resealable pots rather than single-use sachets. The only real downside is that the price per millilitre is the highest of the lot, and there is no women's version with an appropriate pH balance. Despite the higher price, I've found you don't need to use as much, so it goes further than you'd expect.
Best classic chamois cream
+ Menthol tingle
+ Women's option
- No portable size
Assos Chamois Crème has been my daily option for many years and is what I consider the archetypal chamois cream. The consistency is definitely a cream, but it's more solid than something like Muc-Off, so you can use a little less. If you're after that breezy feeling that only menthol can give then this is the cream for you, being more minty than the Chamois Butt'r Eurostyle. Only available in a tub means you run more of a risk of double-dipping, so be careful who you offer it to. There are no portable sizes for a mid-ride top-up, but it does at least come in a women's option.
Best value
+ Good value
+ Neutral scent
- A little thin
If you want value, or if you're intimidated by the thought of slapping menthol between your legs, the original Chamois Butt'r is a great choice. It comes in a big tube, is the lowest price per millilitre of the bunch, and has a neutral, slightly sweet scent. You can slap it on with gay abandon, and you can pick it up with a female pH balance and in single-serving sachets to pop in your saddle bag for emergencies. A tube, too, is undoubtedly a more hygienic way of dispensing than a tub. The only drawback is that it feels a little thinner than most of the other options, so you may need to use more.
Best for reduced packaging
+ Most menthol
+ Reduced plastic
- Packaging less durable
You can buy Mad Alchemy in tubs, and these large sachets are billed as a refill, but there's no reason you can't just use them straight from the sachet, reducing the plastic use by 90%. The consistency is similar to that of the Assos option, but this is even more mentholated, so if you're not sure you like a minty tingle perhaps try the Assos or Chamois Butt'r first and then graduate up if you want a fresher breeze. It is also Vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA. Other options may well be too but aren't advertised as such.
Best for bikepacking
+ Solid
+ Durable packaging
- Harder to apply
- Expensive
This is, unless you're somewhere very cold or very hot, the only solid option on the list. The bar itself comprises coconut oil, shea and cocoa butter so that it melts at body temperature. Application is harder than with a cream or a paste, and a little more patience is required, as well as an acceptance that it'll melt a little in your hand as you hold it, but you also get a more durable product that comes in a handy tin that can be stowed away for touring or bikepacking without fear of leakage or damage.
The luxury option
+ Silky smooth
+ Great smell
- Thinnest feeling
Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream has the most silky feel of the lot, with a consistency that's almost whipped like a mousse rather than heavy and creamy. It does mean you need to use noticeably more than you would otherwise, which can feel a little sloppy until you get used to it. The scent is definitely the most pleasant of the lot too, reminiscent of old-timey barber shops and talc. Another positive is that it comes in women's pH and in travel-sized sachets. The tubs are also large at 250ml, so you don't need to hold back.
Great for big days out
+ Long lasting
+ Lightly minty
- Moderately expensive
- No women's option
Chamois Butt'r Ultra Balm is very similar to Happy Bottom. The consistency is very similar, but this option is a little more greasy and moderately more resilient. It's also scented with peppermint oil, so is slightly minty where Happy Bottom isn't. This isn't a super minty option though like Mad Alchemy or even Assos, just a quality paste in a tin to keep you comfy for big days out. Sadly, unlike Happy Bottom, it doesn't come in travel-sized options and doesn't come in a women's pH either.
Best for wet rides
+ Incredibly thick
+ Very hard to dislodge
- Hard to wash off your hands
Squirt Barrier Balm is the thickest of the bunch, with a consistency much more like a grease than a cream. It's a small tub, but you'll be able to use it sparingly. It's so hard to wash off it's definitely the choice for prolonged wet rides, or perhaps even something like a triathlon. The scent is quite a strong Tea Tree, and it does contain lanolin so isn't vegan, and it doesn't come in women's or travel-sized options, but if I'm heading out into a deluge for hours this would be my choice.
A more natural option
+ More natural than the original
+ Neutral scent
- More expensive
The feel of Chamois Butt'r Coconut is basically identical to that of the original, except this version is formulated with coconut oil and shea butter, rather than mineral oils and paraffin. You still get the same neutral scent and creamy feel, but no women's pH options in this formulation unfortunately, plus there's a slight premium to be paid to reflect the change of formula. You can still get it in the single-serving sachets though for out and about.
Another great value option
+ Thick consistency
+ Lovely smell
- No women's option
Ass Magic is very similar in feel to Assos Chamois Crème but instead swaps the menthol feel for more of a tea tree and citrus aroma. It's a great do-it-all option that isn't greasy and is relatively cheap too in terms of price per millilitre. The only real downside is a lack of a woman's pH.
Menthol kiss in a tube
+ Tube application
+ Minty fresh
- More expensive than the original
- No women's option
Given the choice I'd take a tube over a tub anytime, it's just a neater, more hygienic solution that simply doesn't allow double dipping. The problem is, that most menthol options come in a tub. If you want minty and a tube then this is the one for you. The consistency is the same as you get for the Chamois Butt'r Original and Coconut but with a bit of extra freshness and some witch hazel. It does come in travel portions, but not in women's pH, and there is a slight premium over the original.
A good neutral option
+ Neutral smell
+ Non-greasy
- A little thin
Of all the adjectives, 'plain' is rarely one associated with praise. With the Premax Chamois Cream though I found that plain was a good thing. It's mostly odourless, never feels sticky or sloppy, and comes in a tube for better hygiene. It is a little thin feeling, though not as much as the Muc-Off, and while it doesn't come in travel size it does come in a women's pH option. It's about as inoffensive as putting cream on your bum can get, so if it's your first time then it's a good place to start.
How to choose the best chamois cream for you
If you've got this far and are still wondering what chamois cream is, or how it's used then worry not. I'm going to unravel this most delicate of topics with as much tact as I can so that we all get out of here in as much comfort, both physically and mentally, as possible.
What is chamois cream used for?
Chamois cream is there to reduce the friction between you and your cycling shorts, specifically the 'chamois pad', which is the foam insert sewn into them that provides padding while you ride. Even if you have the optimum combination of saddle and shorts there's still going to be movement in the system, and so lubricating the interface helps reduce the possibility of any saddle sores. Some are creamy, some are more of a greasy paste, but they all do the same job. It's just a case of finding which one works for you.
Is chamois cream better than Vaseline?
Or any other non-specific alternative for that matter?
Yes, though that's not to say Vaseline won't do the job too. Chamois cream washes out easier from a cleaning point of view, and after a few minutes once it's worn in it won't feel like you've sat in grease. If you want something thick and waterproof then Squirt Barrier Balm is the best. What's more, chamois cream products contain things to aid skin repair, moisturise, and act as cooling and soothing agents too rather than simply being petroleum jelly.
Do I need female specific chamois cream?
Not necessarily, but if you're unsure it's best to err on the side of caution. Women's specific chamois creams are designed with a different pH to male (or 'genderless') ones, as upsetting your pH balance can lead to an increased risk of vaginal infections.
Should I always use chamois cream?
Only if you want to. I ride almost every day, and have a saddle and shorts combination that can allow me to ride in comfort for a good few hours without, but if I'm testing something new, or am feeling a little sore I slap some on. Other friends and colleagues can't fathom how anyone would ride without creaming up first. It's all a matter of personal preference.
Where do you apply chamois cream?
You can either apply it directly to the chamois pad of your shorts (this is where a tube is a lot easier than a tub), and rub it in a little with your fingers, or you can pop some on your fingers before a ride and apply it directly to your rear end. Aim for the sit bones, as this is where most of the load is borne and where saddle sores will occur primarily, but colouring outside the lines (so to speak) is no bad thing. Putting too much on, or applying it in the wrong area has zero downsides other than using a bit more cream, so experiment with where works for you.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael
Most Popular
By Dan Challis