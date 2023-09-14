Best chamois cream 2023: Keep saddle sores at bay with these 12 options

It's not the most glamorous subject, but if you struggle with comfort on the bike then using some of the best chamois cream can really help smooth things over, especially if you're riding long distances. Below I've listed twelve different options that I've got on with, from creams to solid bars, just be very very careful not to mix it up with your embrocation!

The best chamois cream you can buy today

Chamois cream is the final piece in the puzzle that is a comfortable bottom, along with the best road bike saddles and the best cycling shorts. Its purpose is to reduce any friction between you and the chamois pad in your cycling shorts and is one of the key reasons you shouldn't wear underwear with cycling shorts. Back in the day the pad was made of chamois leather, and the cream was more of a leather conditioner, but now with synthetic pads, it's much more of a friction reduction cream.

There is an abundance of options out there, with different textures, packaging, and even scents. Some even come in single-serving size sachets so you can top up on the go as required. Have a scroll down to see which my favourites are. The good thing is that not only are they relatively cheap to try out they also last a long time as you don't need much, as with saddles and shorts it is ultimately a personal decision, so you may need to try a few out before you settle on your forever cream.

How to choose the best chamois cream for you

If you've got this far and are still wondering what chamois cream is, or how it's used then worry not. I'm going to unravel this most delicate of topics with as much tact as I can so that we all get out of here in as much comfort, both physically and mentally, as possible.

What is chamois cream used for? Chamois cream is there to reduce the friction between you and your cycling shorts, specifically the 'chamois pad', which is the foam insert sewn into them that provides padding while you ride. Even if you have the optimum combination of saddle and shorts there's still going to be movement in the system, and so lubricating the interface helps reduce the possibility of any saddle sores. Some are creamy, some are more of a greasy paste, but they all do the same job. It's just a case of finding which one works for you.

Is chamois cream better than Vaseline? Or any other non-specific alternative for that matter? Yes, though that's not to say Vaseline won't do the job too. Chamois cream washes out easier from a cleaning point of view, and after a few minutes once it's worn in it won't feel like you've sat in grease. If you want something thick and waterproof then Squirt Barrier Balm is the best. What's more, chamois cream products contain things to aid skin repair, moisturise, and act as cooling and soothing agents too rather than simply being petroleum jelly.

Do I need female specific chamois cream? Not necessarily, but if you're unsure it's best to err on the side of caution. Women's specific chamois creams are designed with a different pH to male (or 'genderless') ones, as upsetting your pH balance can lead to an increased risk of vaginal infections.

Should I always use chamois cream? Only if you want to. I ride almost every day, and have a saddle and shorts combination that can allow me to ride in comfort for a good few hours without, but if I'm testing something new, or am feeling a little sore I slap some on. Other friends and colleagues can't fathom how anyone would ride without creaming up first. It's all a matter of personal preference.