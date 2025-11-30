Want to go faster? Some of the fastest equipment we have tested in the wind tunnel is on sale in the Cyber Monday sales

Jump to:

There are lots of deals on the internet this weekend, and we've been hunting for properly good ones at Cyclingnews. Stay on top of them with our Cyber Monday live hub and Cyber Monday Bike Deals hub.

Our CN Labs testing project this year has seen us visit the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub multiple times for various test projects, whether that be in the wind tunnel testing bikes and wheels or carrying out aero side quests using a pedalling efficiency rig to test the rolling resistance.

As mentioned, we have tested these components in the wind tunnel and or on a pedalling efficiency rig. They have all proven to be very fast and amongst the best options on the market in their respective categories.

Our CN Labs library houses all of our testing articles. Full disclosure, they are members-only pieces; subscriptions mean we can continue to carry out the best independent testing we can for our readers. However, you can read the news pieces on our superbike wind tunnel test, aero wheelset testing and why 40mm wider tyres may well be faster.

US deals

Cervelo S5
Save 25%
Cervelo S5: was $13,000 now $9,750 at Backcountry.com
The Cervelo S5 is one of the fastest road bikes on the market, and we found this to be the case in our road bike aero test.

This bike has a monster spec, with 25% off in 48,51 and 54cm sizes. It also has very quick Reserve 5-/65 wheels and a Dura-Ace groupset.

Cervelo S5 review

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 SRAM Red AXS
Save 15% ($2,000)
Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 SRAM Red AXS: was $12,999.99 now $10,999.99 at Specialized Bikes US
The flagship race bike in Specialized's range, the Tarmac SL8 with SRAM Red, tested as the fastest bike with a rider in our 2024 superbike wind tunnel test. Here, you can get it with a 15% discount, bringing it down to just under $11k.

Tarmac SL8 review

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8 AXS
Save $1,000
Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8 AXS: was $6,799 now $5,799 at Canyon
This is one of the fastest aero bikes in the pro peloton. Canyon has discounts on a range of specs of the Aeroad for Black Friday, including this SRAM Force AXS spec with a power meter and Zipp 404 wheelset, although this spec is now only available in XS and S.

Canyon Aeroad review

Vision Metron 60 SL Disc Wheelset
Save 28%
Vision Metron 60 SL Disc Wheelset: was $2,205 now $1,590.42 at Backcountry.com
The Vision Metron 60 SL wheelset was in the top five pairs in our wind tunnel test across three different speeds, 30,40 and 50Kph. The Metron RS wheelset sits above it now, but these are still very quick and competitive wheels.

Reserve 52|63 aero wheels
Save 33%
Reserve 52|63 aero wheels : was $1,789.88 now $1,202.62 at Merlin Cycles
The Reserve 52/63 aero wheelset was another top performer in our aero wheelset test.

These wheels have 25mm internal front and 24mm internal rear width, optimised for 25-34mm tyres.

Another very quick wheelset with 33% off.

Specialized S-Works Evade 3
Save 23%
Specialized S-Works Evade 3 : was $299.99 now $229.99 at Specialized Bikes US
The S-Works Evade 3 helmet has been one of the fastest around for a very long time. This Red model has 23% off in S/M/L sizes.

Best road bike helmets

Continental GP5000S TR
Best road tyre
Save 24% ($27.79)
Continental GP5000S TR: was $114.95 now $87.16 at Competitive Cyclist
The GP5000S TR is our choice as the best all-round road tyre. It's fast, grippy, and long-lasting, and easily delivers all you'd ever want for a road bike tyre.

We found it to be the fastest of the 'normal' road tyres in our testing, with an excellent blend of speed, grip and puncture resistance.

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR Tire
Save 25%
Pirelli P Zero Race TLR Tire: was $116.90 now $87.68 at Competitive Cyclist
There's 25% off the P Zero Race TLR tyre, which Pirelli offers in up to a 40mm size, a size we found to be faster than narrower ones. Want to try out 35 or even 40mm road tyres for yourself? Here's a bargain.

View Deal
Specialized Turbo Cotton
Save 50%
Specialized Turbo Cotton : was $79.99 now $39.99 at Specialized Bikes US
Read moreRead less

The Specialized Turbo Cotton is one of the fastest clincher tyres we have tested. This 320TPI version is for tubes only, and the 24mm size is the one discounted, but this is a good price for a very quick tyre, even if the spec is a little outdated. I'm going to include it anyway.

UK deals

Cervelo S5
Save 29%
Cervelo S5: was £12,000 now £8,499 at Sigma Sports
One of the fastest bikes on the market, this S5 has just under 30% off in 51 and 54cm sizes. It comes with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and fast Reserve 52-63mm wheels.

Scott Foil RC 20
Save 20%
Scott Foil RC 20: was £5,599 now £4,499 at Tredz Limited
The Scott Foil is another fast road machine that tested well in our aero test. This size small bike is 20% off and has the Syncros Capital wheelset as standard.

Scope Artech 6
Save 10%
Scope Artech 6 : was £3,500 now £3,150 at Sigma Sports
We tested the Artech 6.A wheelset in the wind tunnel, and it came out on top, that was the 'All road' version of the Artech, which is slightly wider and heavier.

These 65mm wheels weigh a claimed 1244g, which is nuts, and we reckon they will be on par performance-wise. It's still a load of cash, but there is a 10% discount.

Princeton CarbonWorks Wake 6560 Evolution
Save 24%
