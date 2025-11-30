Want to go faster? Some of the fastest equipment we have tested in the wind tunnel is on sale in the Cyber Monday sales

There are lots of deals on the internet this weekend, and we've been hunting for properly good ones at Cyclingnews. Stay on top of them with our Cyber Monday live hub and Cyber Monday Bike Deals hub.

Our CN Labs testing project this year has seen us visit the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub multiple times for various test projects, whether that be in the wind tunnel testing bikes and wheels or carrying out aero side quests using a pedalling efficiency rig to test the rolling resistance.

Why? We're cycling tech journalists for a start, we're obsessed with this stuff, but we're also taking our best shot at carrying out some quality, independent testing for you, our readers.

To that end, we now have a collection of up-to-date data that we can use to highlight the fastest or most aero products we have yet tested, from helmets to bikes and wheels.

We have scouted the net for a range of deals on kit and componentry that have genuinely proven to be some of the very fastest, and you can head to our CN Labs page to read all of the results.

I'll caveat this by adding that bikes still need pedalling, you never see a bike racing on its own, and races and events are won by riders as much as equipment.

But fast kit is essential to be competitive now, if you're shopping for performance upgrades, but aren't sure where to turn, here's a collection of kit we have tested and, in many cases, raced on ourselves. This is competitive equipment that is right up there, within a few watts, with the best stuff on the market currently.

Don't worry if you're just starting out, and this world of cycling performance is totally new to you. My advice is to minimise any flapping or looseness when it comes to the cycling kit you wear, use the fastest tyres you can, and treat a spotless drivetrain with one of the best bike waxes or chain lubes. You'll be off to a good start with those three moves and save a load of watts.

As mentioned, we have tested these components in the wind tunnel and or on a pedalling efficiency rig. They have all proven to be very fast and amongst the best options on the market in their respective categories.



Our CN Labs library houses all of our testing articles. Full disclosure, they are members-only pieces; subscriptions mean we can continue to carry out the best independent testing we can for our readers. However, you can read the news pieces on our superbike wind tunnel test, aero wheelset testing and why 40mm wider tyres may well be faster.

US deals

Save 25% Cervelo S5: was $13,000 now $9,750 at Backcountry.com Read more Read less ▼ The Cervelo S5 is one of the fastest road bikes on the market, and we found this to be the case in our road bike aero test.



This bike has a monster spec, with 25% off in 48,51 and 54cm sizes. It also has very quick Reserve 5-/65 wheels and a Dura-Ace groupset. Cervelo S5 review

Save $1,000 Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 8 AXS: was $6,799 now $5,799 at Canyon Read more Read less ▼ This is one of the fastest aero bikes in the pro peloton. Canyon has discounts on a range of specs of the Aeroad for Black Friday, including this SRAM Force AXS spec with a power meter and Zipp 404 wheelset, although this spec is now only available in XS and S. Canyon Aeroad review

Save 28% Vision Metron 60 SL Disc Wheelset: was $2,205 now $1,590.42 at Backcountry.com Read more Read less ▼ The Vision Metron 60 SL wheelset was in the top five pairs in our wind tunnel test across three different speeds, 30,40 and 50Kph. The Metron RS wheelset sits above it now, but these are still very quick and competitive wheels.

Best road tyre Save 24% ($27.79) Continental GP5000S TR: was $114.95 now $87.16 at Competitive Cyclist Read more Read less ▼ The GP5000S TR is our choice as the best all-round road tyre. It's fast, grippy, and long-lasting, and easily delivers all you'd ever want for a road bike tyre.



We found it to be the fastest of the 'normal' road tyres in our testing, with an excellent blend of speed, grip and puncture resistance.

Save 25% Pirelli P Zero Race TLR Tire: was $116.90 now $87.68 at Competitive Cyclist Read more Read less ▼ There's 25% off the P Zero Race TLR tyre, which Pirelli offers in up to a 40mm size, a size we found to be faster than narrower ones. Want to try out 35 or even 40mm road tyres for yourself? Here's a bargain.

Save 50% Specialized Turbo Cotton : was $79.99 now $39.99 at Specialized Bikes US Read more Read less ▼ The Specialized Turbo Cotton is one of the fastest clincher tyres we have tested. This 320TPI version is for tubes only, and the 24mm size is the one discounted, but this is a good price for a very quick tyre, even if the spec is a little outdated. I'm going to include it anyway.

UK deals

Save 29% Cervelo S5: was £12,000 now £8,499 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ One of the fastest bikes on the market, this S5 has just under 30% off in 51 and 54cm sizes. It comes with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and fast Reserve 52-63mm wheels.

Save 20% Scott Foil RC 20: was £5,599 now £4,499 at Tredz Limited Read more Read less ▼ The Scott Foil is another fast road machine that tested well in our aero test. This size small bike is 20% off and has the Syncros Capital wheelset as standard.