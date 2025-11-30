Want to go faster? Some of the fastest equipment we have tested in the wind tunnel is on sale in the Cyber Monday sales
Some of the best kit from our CN Labs wind tunnel testing are on sale right now for Cyber Monday
There are lots of deals on the internet this weekend, and we've been hunting for properly good ones at Cyclingnews. Stay on top of them with our Cyber Monday live hub and Cyber Monday Bike Deals hub.
Our CN Labs testing project this year has seen us visit the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub multiple times for various test projects, whether that be in the wind tunnel testing bikes and wheels or carrying out aero side quests using a pedalling efficiency rig to test the rolling resistance.
Why? We're cycling tech journalists for a start, we're obsessed with this stuff, but we're also taking our best shot at carrying out some quality, independent testing for you, our readers.
To that end, we now have a collection of up-to-date data that we can use to highlight the fastest or most aero products we have yet tested, from helmets to bikes and wheels.
We have scouted the net for a range of deals on kit and componentry that have genuinely proven to be some of the very fastest, and you can head to our CN Labs page to read all of the results.
I'll caveat this by adding that bikes still need pedalling, you never see a bike racing on its own, and races and events are won by riders as much as equipment.
But fast kit is essential to be competitive now, if you're shopping for performance upgrades, but aren't sure where to turn, here's a collection of kit we have tested and, in many cases, raced on ourselves. This is competitive equipment that is right up there, within a few watts, with the best stuff on the market currently.
Don't worry if you're just starting out, and this world of cycling performance is totally new to you. My advice is to minimise any flapping or looseness when it comes to the cycling kit you wear, use the fastest tyres you can, and treat a spotless drivetrain with one of the best bike waxes or chain lubes. You'll be off to a good start with those three moves and save a load of watts.
As mentioned, we have tested these components in the wind tunnel and or on a pedalling efficiency rig. They have all proven to be very fast and amongst the best options on the market in their respective categories.
Our CN Labs library houses all of our testing articles. Full disclosure, they are members-only pieces; subscriptions mean we can continue to carry out the best independent testing we can for our readers. However, you can read the news pieces on our superbike wind tunnel test, aero wheelset testing and why 40mm wider tyres may well be faster.
US deals
The Cervelo S5 is one of the fastest road bikes on the market, and we found this to be the case in our road bike aero test.
This bike has a monster spec, with 25% off in 48,51 and 54cm sizes. It also has very quick Reserve 5-/65 wheels and a Dura-Ace groupset.
The flagship race bike in Specialized's range, the Tarmac SL8 with SRAM Red, tested as the fastest bike with a rider in our 2024 superbike wind tunnel test. Here, you can get it with a 15% discount, bringing it down to just under $11k.
This is one of the fastest aero bikes in the pro peloton. Canyon has discounts on a range of specs of the Aeroad for Black Friday, including this SRAM Force AXS spec with a power meter and Zipp 404 wheelset, although this spec is now only available in XS and S.
The Vision Metron 60 SL wheelset was in the top five pairs in our wind tunnel test across three different speeds, 30,40 and 50Kph. The Metron RS wheelset sits above it now, but these are still very quick and competitive wheels.
The Reserve 52/63 aero wheelset was another top performer in our aero wheelset test.
These wheels have 25mm internal front and 24mm internal rear width, optimised for 25-34mm tyres.
Another very quick wheelset with 33% off.
The S-Works Evade 3 helmet has been one of the fastest around for a very long time. This Red model has 23% off in S/M/L sizes.
The GP5000S TR is our choice as the best all-round road tyre. It's fast, grippy, and long-lasting, and easily delivers all you'd ever want for a road bike tyre.
We found it to be the fastest of the 'normal' road tyres in our testing, with an excellent blend of speed, grip and puncture resistance.
There's 25% off the P Zero Race TLR tyre, which Pirelli offers in up to a 40mm size, a size we found to be faster than narrower ones. Want to try out 35 or even 40mm road tyres for yourself? Here's a bargain.
The Specialized Turbo Cotton is one of the fastest clincher tyres we have tested. This 320TPI version is for tubes only, and the 24mm size is the one discounted, but this is a good price for a very quick tyre, even if the spec is a little outdated. I'm going to include it anyway.
UK deals
One of the fastest bikes on the market, this S5 has just under 30% off in 51 and 54cm sizes. It comes with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and fast Reserve 52-63mm wheels.
The Scott Foil is another fast road machine that tested well in our aero test. This size small bike is 20% off and has the Syncros Capital wheelset as standard.
We tested the Artech 6.A wheelset in the wind tunnel, and it came out on top, that was the 'All road' version of the Artech, which is slightly wider and heavier.
These 65mm wheels weigh a claimed 1244g, which is nuts, and we reckon they will be on par performance-wise. It's still a load of cash, but there is a 10% discount.